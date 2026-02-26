Themed "Sexpocalypse," Sex Carnival made for an erotic night of dance performances, raffles and suggestive tabling games.

On Saturday night, Old Union Hall was transformed into a sex-positive apocalypse for the SHADES 2026 Sex Carnival. With a “Sexpocalypse” theme, caution tape, sirens and camouflage filled the room, adding to a doomsday atmosphere.

Attendees dressed in ripped clothing and harnesses explored the event while sipping risqué-named drinks like “Nuclear Nut” and “Period Sex.” A large handmade penis sculpture stood erect by the corner tables, while so-called “titanium titties” guarded the front of the room.

“I really just want everyone to see that we’re all freaky,” Ayman Habib, a junior majoring in computer science, events coordinator for SHADES and the event’s emcee, said. “Of course, there’s taboos, stigmas, people are shy, but at the end of the day, we all have needs and SHADES is here to let people fulfill those needs. Win the raffle, win the toy, help yourself out.”

The event used a raffle system, with 29 Binghamton University organizations tabling with unique games and the chance to win tickets. Attendees would visit each table to collect enough tickets to exchange for entries to three different tiers of prizes. Games ranged from “pin the clit” in a pin the tail on the donkey fashion, to pride-flag painted dildos set up for a game of ring toss and even condom flavor tasting.

The front of the hall was lined with rows of paper bags, adorned with eye-catching names like “Heated Rivalry” and “Coxic.” Each bag was filled with themed prizes of different tiers, from skincare sets to sex toys. Students clumped together at the tables, carefully considering which raffles to enter. Quality and quantity increased, from tier one’s vibrating necklaces to tier three’s vibrating dildos. Each prize came with lube and instructional guides. All attendees were given a program for the event, which included information on cleaning and safety with sex toys, kink safety tips and the sex-positive mission of SHADES.

Each tier of raffles closed at a certain time, after which Habib cleared the floor and announced the winners. He described each prize in detail, making the presentation both hilarious and educational. From cock rings to toothbrushes, each raffle winner was met with enthusiastic, supportive cheers from the crowd.

Three dance groups performed throughout the event, all dressed in apocalypse-themed camo, leather or ripped clothing. Tropical Ecstasy, the University’s first Caribbean dance team, performed first, dragging chairs into the caution-taped center and blasting sirens to deliver a powerful opening energy.

Next was Quimbamba Latin Dance Team, where the partner dance section drew screams from the crowd, as each pair showcased intense chemistry and performed impressive carries and dips. The performance ended with a final pair’s lap dance performance, filled with drama and ripped clothes.

The final group performance was by Collision, a large dance group that flooded the floor with energy. Using popular songs like “Rush” by Troye Sivan, Collison’s choreography was both detailed and fun.

Eshi Choi, a senior majoring in philosophy, politics and law, is both a member of Collision and a senior advisor for SHADES. As part of both organizations for years, she shared her experience watching them evolve.

“I’m actually a part of the original lineup of Collision,” Choi said. “We’ve been active for four semesters now and I was lucky enough to be part of the first seven, so it’s been really amazing watching Collision bloom so much. We started with seven, we’re at 30, it’s absolutely amazing. Our team is so, so much fun. I’m really proud of it.”

Habib thanked the E-Board and interns for their roles in planning and executing the event in an interview. He reflected on the theme, connecting it to the sex-positive, supportive atmosphere that filled the room all night.

“We all have a little dark, secret side,” Habib said. “But now that it’s sexpocalypse, end of the world, what do you have to lose?”

The tabling games were periodically interrupted by audience competitions, with three interactive events causing uproar in the room. For each game, the center cleared and Habib took to the microphone, acting as an energetic and bold emcee.

The first game took two pairs of volunteers from the crowd and one pair of SHADES members. Each pair recreated three sex positions with their partner, while finding a way to pop a balloon between them in the position. The crowd erupted in screams and laughter as the pairs took the challenge very seriously.

The winners were Jehilly Tejeda, a junior majoring in psychology, and Aisha Beltran, a junior majoring in human development. Tejeda won a $10 gift card to a sponsoring sex shop and raffle tickets, and she told Pipe Dream she “really like[d] the environment.”

Beltran explained the pairs’ connection with similar organizations on campus.

“We’re also with the [Vice President for Multicultural Affairs], so we have a lot of experience with the multicultural orgs, so we had to represent,” Beltran said. “And we knew our power together would get us the win.”

The second audience game included three volunteers strapping tissue boxes full of ping-pong balls to their backs with the goal of shaking them all out. The final game was a lap-dance contest with three final pairs of audience volunteers. Cheers and whistles filled the room as contestants got extremely creative and steamy to win.

As the event came to a close, winners and losers alike left Old Union Hall with enthusiastic smiles and laughter. Audience participation, student organization involvement and an incredible array of prizes made for nonstop entertainment. With a large turnout and infectious energy, SHADES 2026 Sex Carnival “Sexpocalypse” was no doubt a successful event.