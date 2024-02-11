Spanning Decker Students Health Services Center and clinics downtown, students have a variety of places to go when in need of support.

Binghamton University students can find numerous sexual health resources both on campus and in the surrounding community. Here are a few notable ones to be aware of.

On-campus Resources:

Decker Student Health Services Center (DSHSC)

According to Kimberly Peabody, the University’s director of health promotions and prevention services, DSHSC is the first place students should go with questions or concerns about sexual health. The staff of registered nurses, physicians and nurse practitioners provide students with care equivalent to a primary care physician.

Visits and most services are covered through students’ health fee included in tuition. The DSHSC provides services, all confidential, that include routine pap smears, birth control, menstrual disorder treatment, pelvic and breast examination, diagnosis and treatment of urinary tract infection and pelvic inflammatory disease. Students can also receive free gonorrhea, chlamydia and HIV testing. The DSHSC also runs workshops on sexual wellness — “Safer Sex” and “Sex in the Digital World” — which are both one-hour talks that explore topics like dating apps, sexually transmitted infections and hook-up culture.

In collaboration with the University administration and the Healthy Campus Initiative, the DSHSC provides free menstrual care and safer sex products, which can be accessed around campus, including at the Glenn G. Bartle Library, the Food Pantry, the Q Center and ordered directly to student mailboxes. Located behind Dickinson Community, they can also be reached by calling (607) 777-2221.

The Violence, Abuse and Rape Crisis Center (VARCC)

The VARCC serves as a safe space to report incidents involving sexual violence. Service providers are both private and confidential and work with students to plan next steps. Students are then able to connect with other resources or speak with those who have also experienced interpersonal violence. VARCC offers walk-ins and online scheduling, and it is located on the third floor of Old Johnson. The office can be reached by calling (607) 777-3010.

Q Center

“A safe environment where gender and sexual diversity are affirmed and community is fostered,” the Q Center supports and empowers students and staff of all sexual orientations and gender identities. The office offers educational workshops and social justice initiatives through the LGBTQ+ Active Ally Program. Consultations can also be arranged by contacting the staff. Located on the ground floor of Bartle Library, the Q Center can be contacted by calling (607) 777-6028 or by email at lgbtq@binghamton.edu.

Off-campus Resources:

Broome OB/GYN

The Broome OB/GYN is one of the largest specialty practices in Binghamton. Their physicians and nurse practitioners seek to provide patients with comprehensive service, including routine gynecological care, pap smears and family planning. They can be found at 161 Riverside Drive, Suite 109 and can be reached at (607) 770-7074.

Family Planning of South Central NY Inc.

Family Planning of South Central NY offers same-day appointments, walk-ins and telehealth appointments. Services offered include both women’s and men’s health care, birth control treatments, pregnancy services, the HPV vaccine, HIV testing, PrEP, STD testing and treatment. They are located at 117 Hawley St. in Binghamton and can be contacted by phone at (607) 723-8306.

Southern Tier Women’s Health Services LLC

Southern Tier Women’s Health Services, LLC is a member of the Abortion Care Network and provides both surgical and medical abortions with follow-up care. The staff are also trained to treat patients who are transgender, or who identify as LBGTQ+. Confidential STI and HIV testing is provided by appointment. Birth control methods, including “the pill,” “the ring,” “the shot” and IUDs are available. They do require insurance and are located at 149 Vestal Pkwy W.

UHS Walk-In Vestal

Located across Vestal Parkway from BU’s main entrance, UHS Walk-In Vestal performs regular gynecology appointments, AIDS and HIV care and PrEP and PEP prescriptions. They can be reached at (607) 729-2144.