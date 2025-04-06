Hidden in plain sight, 205 Dry brings an air of elegance to the lively Artist’s Row in Downtown Binghamton. The speakeasy, founded in 2018, captures the classic Prohibition Era feel with its book-filled shelves and dimly light chandeliers.

My photographer, Jacob, and I had the pleasure of trying this spring’s Restaurant Week dinner menu, offering a three-course meal for the price of $35. As we had both been to 205 Dry prior to our Restaurant Week experience, we were thrilled to see what the establishment had to offer this year.

Upon entering through the initial glass door, Jacob and I were met with the large bookshelf that we knew to be the second door to the restaurant. Once we spotted the vintage door handle concealed among various books and trinkets, we pulled open the shelf and pushed past the velvety red curtain.

We were immediately welcomed by a hostess, who sat us in an intimate corner of the restaurant beside the windows. As we settled into our seats, Jacob and I marveled at the detailing of the decor. From the intricately molded ceilings and exposed pipes to the antique picture frames and vintage upholstered chairs, the artistic ornamentation added to the restaurant’s chic ambiance.

After being served two glasses of water by our attentive server, Jacob and I got to work deciding what we would order for the night. For the first course, I ordered the blueberry crostini and Jacob got the buffalo cauliflower. The blueberry crostini was multilayered with a sweet, slightly tart and smokey flavor combination. The dish consisted of a blueberry compote-topped tarragon goat cheese spread on three bite-sized slices of focaccia bread and garnished with a lemon candy string. Each bite blended the flavors together and dissolved into the mouth, creating a complex culinary experience.

On the other hand, the buffalo cauliflower offered a savory and spicy twang to our first course. The crunchy and well-seasoned cauliflower was laid over a bed of creamy house-made vegan ranch, providing a unique take on the popular dish.

For the second course, I went with the lemon caper haddock, served atop fluffy mashed potatoes. The capers gave the dish a slightly briny taste that paired well with the salty creaminess of the fresh mash. The haddock was incredibly tender with a mildly sweet flavor that blended with the citrus of the lemon butter sauce.

Jacob decided on the spring veggie bowl, which he got with charred salmon. The bowl was packed with crunchy greens like tomatoes, asparagus, avocado, red cabbage, squash and roasted zucchini. The nutty umami flavor of the miso tahini dressing added a subtle savoriness to the fresh dish.

Our night came to a close with the third course, which offered a choice of honeydew sorbet or tiramisu. Naturally, we ordered both.

The honeydew sorbet was light and fresh with small chunks of sweet fruit, perfect for a hot summer day. The tiramisu had a flavorful thick creme and a moist, fluffy base that melted in the mouth. Both desserts ended the night on a sweet note.

As always, 205 Dry never ceases to amaze me with its artistic and one-of-a-kind take on the dining experience and culinary arts. This Restaurant Week, travel back in time to a world of dark academia and complex flavor profiles with 205 Dry.