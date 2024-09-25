Take a look at a few new and familiar items on Dunkin's fall 2024 menu.

Fall is officially here. While the weather may still be a bit warm to begin traditional seasonal activities, Dunkin’ has already kicked off the autumn vibes with the release of its fall menu. Making their returns are a few fan favorites — the Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte, Pumpkin Donuts and Munchkins and the Nutty Pumpkin Coffee.

Two brand-new beverages have been introduced as well — the Almond Spice Iced Coffee and the Iced Dunkalatte. No matter your preference, there is something for everyone.

Pumpkin Spice Iced Signature Latte

There’s no doubt that this drink is a classic. Any coffee shop you go to in the fall is bound to have its take on a pumpkin spice latte. As for Dunkin’, they’ve crafted a sweet and delectable treat that while delicious and packs a punch of sweetness, can hardly be called a latte.

Not a single hint of coffee can be tasted under all the milk and flavors they load into the cup. This drink is a good option for those who prefer their pick-me-ups to taste more like a dessert than actual coffee. Regardless, this is a very ideal way to start the fall season.

Nutty Pumpkin Coffee

This drink is the perfect balance of signature Dunkin’ coffee and the autumnal flavors we know and love. It pairs their original blend coffee with a sweet swirl of pumpkin and unsweetened almond flavor shots — creating the perfect amount of sweetness and a fantastic combination of flavors. This is an ideal drink for someone who wants a hint of fall flavor.

Pumpkin Donut and Munchkins

This is another classic that never disappoints. The signature pumpkin flavor enveloped in a glaze of warm spices proves to be a match made in heaven, especially in the form of a soft and cakey donut. Whether you need a reward after a hard exam or just need a little cheering up, this treat comes highly recommended.

Almond Spice Iced Coffee

This brand-new addition to the Dunkin’ fall menu is absolutely showing up in terms of flavor. This drink is a nice diversion from the typical flavors we see around this time of year.

It focuses on nutty flavors, with swirls of almond and a hint of spices. It also features a splash of almond milk to further enhance its flavor. This drink is perfect for anyone who enjoys a strong coffee flavor but still wants a hint of the warm and nutty flavors of fall.

Iced Dunkalatte

The last new menu item is quickly becoming another fan favorite. This isn’t so much a fall drink as it is a unique take on an average latte. The beverage boasts typical coffee flavors but with a twist — Dunkin’s very own coffee milk.

This is a blend of whole milk and coffee extract that creates a smooth and extra-creamy delight. Dunkin’ describes it as tasting like a “melty milkshake.” This is a fantastic take on an everyday latte that is rapidly proving to be a success.

Dunkin’s fall menu is nothing short of perfection. Their warm and fuzzy autumnal flavors introduce an unmatched sense of comfort.