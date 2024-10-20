On a chilly Friday night in Binghamton, my photographer, Ella, and I headed to The Grove to try their new Restaurant Week menu.

A popular Downtown spot for drinks, food and a rotating set of theme nights, The Grove is an American and halal eatery that first opened its doors in May 2022. A recent addition to the Downtown food scene, their location on 65 Court St. boasts a new outdoor seating area illuminated by string lights, ideal for dinner on a crisp fall day.

The usually lush space decorated with vines was decked out for Halloween, with spiderwebs and skeletons hanging from the ceiling and a clown mannequin greeting visitors by the door. Their Restaurant Week dinner deals include three courses for $25 and the option to substitute dessert for a draft beer or one of three house cocktails.

As the Mets-Dodgers game played in the background, Ella and I debated which appetizers to order. With the selection between calamari, buffalo wings, tofu bites, quesadillas and sliders, we were spoiled for choice. In the end, we both settled on my go-to appetizer at the familiar spot, the crispy calamari served with marinara and lemon. The calamari was battered and fried without being greasy and the hint of lemon gave it a citrusy kick that paired well with the marinara — a fact proven by how fast we finished them.

For entrees, they offered a wide selection, including a classic Caesar salad, pasta primavera, herb penne and a buffalo chicken or steak sandwich. After some deliberation, we both agreed to order the steak sandwich with a side of fries, which were perfectly crispy and salted, as always. The portions were generous, and the steak was well-seasoned and flavorful. When combined with the tomatoes, cheese, lettuce and onions, it made for a delicious and filling meal.

Initially torn between the cheesecake and a classic chocolate slice, we decided on the chocolate cake and were glad we did because it was definitely a standout of the night. Even though we ordered a single slice, it was rich enough to share. With a crumb base and two layers of mousse, it was light and satisfying without being overly sweet.

I opted to substitute my dessert for a pink drink, a coconut and grapefruit concoction that lives up to its colorful name. This drink felt like a tropical vacation in a glass and warded off the freezing upstate weather.

The service was excellent with a friendly and considerate waitstaff that made us feel comfortable and checked in with us throughout our meal. Staff stopped by tables to fill up water glasses or just chat with customers creating an open environment. With the game playing in the background, the chatter of patrons and the laid-back atmosphere, we enjoyed our time at The Grove and agreed that it’s a great place for a casual dinner or drinks with friends while cheering on your favorite team.

Whether you stop by for Restaurant Week deals, karaoke night, trivia or a boozy weekend brunch, The Grove has a variety of great menu options and weekly deals to keep you coming back for more.