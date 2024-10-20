Lost Dog Café & Lounge is a staple in Binghamton cuisine, and this fall’s Restaurant Week is a perfect example of why.

My photographer, Lily, and I annoyed the Arts & Culture staff relentlessly about letting us claim this spot. The Water Street cafe is a favorite of ours, due to the warm atmosphere and comforting cuisine. Walking in, we were greeted with fall foliage draped above the hostess’ desk and an expertly carved pumpkin. Beautiful circular art pieces hung on the hall, and the famous lanterns and paintings greeted us from their familiar homes.

Wanting to gain inspiration from around the world, the chefs have prepared two menus that cover multiple cuisines and feature their tried and true flavors. Offering a $30 dinner, Lost Dog provides the perfect mix of restaurant staples and unique menu offerings. Autumnal flavors are found in every course, complementing the room’s aesthetic, and the choices were too hard to make. Lily and I agreed to split everything to mitigate this difficulty.

The first course featured four options — shiitake mushroom gyoza, poblano corn queso dip, a dog house salad and a choice between beer and wine. While our recent 21st birthdays called for us to try the drinks, the food choices were too hard to pass up.

I opted for the salad, a go-to every visit. Nothing is more refreshing and palette-opening than crisp vegetables and a creamy dressing, and we both agreed it was the perfect start to our meal. Wanting to balance a Lost Dog classic with something new to the menu, Lily chose the queso dip. The warm cheese was perfectly melted, working nicely with the kick from the poblano and the crunch of the corn. The chips were well-salted, making for a wonderful, comforting flavor combination. It was a fight to see who would get the last chip.

Our entrees were gorgeously plated, and it was almost painful to dig in. Given a selection between the classic rigatoni ala vodka, Szechuan shrimp or tofu stir fry, sweet and sour brisket or chicken schnitzel, we faced an impossible choice between our trusty pasta or the new dishes. Deciding not to choose, we split both the rigatoni and the brisket. We were unsurprisingly delighted by how well everything tasted together.

Everyone knows Lost Dog for their rigatoni, arguably the best vodka pasta in Binghamton. Every bite was a reminder of why it’s so beloved, as the creamy sauce paired so well with the chopped basil, and there was the perfect amount of cheese on every noodle. The brisket was a standout. The meat was cooked perfectly, falling off our forks. The mashed potatoes were impressively creamy, and the sweetness of the carrots brought the dish together.

The Lost Dog staff was kind, ensuring we sat comfortably and had everything we needed throughout the meal. Our server, Emily, checked on us regularly, and it was a highlight of our night when she let us know the kitchen would bring us all three desserts to try.

And thank God they did because each one impressed us. The coffee ice cream was a standout for me, as the bitter flavor melted into the creamy consistency. The maple cake was a close second though, as the cake base had a sweet spice that the light frosting complemented well. Lily disagreed, feeling the chocolate raspberry cake was perfectly moist and rich, thus making it the obvious best. In her brilliance, she discovered if you scoop some of the ice cream onto the cake, all three desserts become even better.

In my four years at Binghamton, Lost Dog has remained my go-to Downtown restaurant. Not only is the food delicious every time, but the care put into the establishment and customer experience is unmatched. Whether you are looking for a good deal on your favorite dishes or want to expand your experience and try something new, Lost Dog’s Restaurant Week menu will not disappoint.