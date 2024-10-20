Little Venice has returned for another year participating in Restaurant Week, and its menu provides the perfect mix of comforting classics and fall-inspired dishes.

Located at 111 Chenango St., Little Venice sits in the heart of Downtown, making it an easy dinner mainstay for any student to try. The walls are covered in realistic oil and water paintings, creating an atmosphere for a fancy dinner. With their three-course $25 dinner making it reasonable for college students, my photographer, Chris, and I couldn’t jump on this coverage fast enough.

Our server was so kind and brought us chilled water immediately. We were given fresh bread with butter, which had a great crunch and a soft middle. We knew we were in for a treat.

The antipasti course offered four menu options, including the Venice salad, soup of the day, caprese focaccia flatbread and fall “bruschetta.” Anyone who knows my Restaurant Week coverage knows I cannot turn down a starter salad, and this one did not disappoint. The simple bed of lettuce was crisp and refreshing, and the pepperoncini added a nice sour flavor to the otherwise creamy dressing. Chris chose the fall bruschetta, which featured garlic crostini topped with squash spread, pumpkin seeds and blue cheese crumbles. The flavors melded together with no one ingredient overpowering another, and it tasted like a bite-sized piece of fall.

Our palettes were prepped, and we anxiously waited for the main course. This was the hardest round to choose from, as the menu featured any Italian food lover’s heaven. Offerings included various pasta dishes from rigatoni with vodka sauce to chicken parm, a fall-flavored vegetarian casserole and protein-centered dishes including salmon and top round steak. However, Chris and I could not say no to a warm and comforting pasta dish, and we agreed to split the ravioli and chicken cutlet parmigiana.

The ravioli was covered in a sweet marinara. Ricotta filled each pasta to the brim, and every bite was still gooey. Though all pasta needs an extra helping of parmesan on top, the cheesiness of this dish was perfect. The chicken was cooked perfectly, with the breading being crisp but not too thick. The same sweet marinara covered the skillet and the spaghetti on the side was a great al dente complement. We had to get to-go boxes because the meals were so rich and filling.

The last course, dolci, or dessert, took the cake — no pun intended. We opted for the cannoli and chocolate mousse, though having seen the apple bar brought to nearby tables, we wished we could have ordered all three. Each dessert had cute orange sprinkles on top, bringing the fall theme to the final course.

The chocolate mousse was light and airy, with the chocolate flavor not too strong. The whipped cream was mixed perfectly, and every bite had a great ratio of cream and bitter chocolate. I hate to admit, I’ve never had a cannoli, but this treat has made me the biggest cannoli fan. The crust had a great crunch, and the sweet ricotta melted in the mouth. The chocolate chips added a nice flavor, and I had downed two before I realized it.

Little Venice is a great place to experience home-cooked Italian cuisine at a local spot. The staff takes great care of their patrons, and the interior creates the best aesthetic for a fancy night out. If you are looking for a good place for Restaurant Week that will deliver good flavors and great experiences, look no further than 111 Chenango St.