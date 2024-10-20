Located at 20 Hawley St., Downtown by Chef Jay Pisculli has quickly secured itself as the go-to restaurant for a high-end dining experience in Binghamton.

For this season’s Restaurant Week, Downtown by Chef Jay Pisculli offered a three-course dinner with an array of options to choose from for the price of $35. The menu featured fall dishes, such as gnocchi with a butternut squash sauce and apple cinnamon cronuts for dessert.

Upon entering the establishment, my photographer, Jacob, and I were greeted by our attentive and friendly server, Morgan, and brought to our table. Seated in the middle of the restaurant, we were able to truly appreciate the luxurious atmosphere, which combined industrial architecture with natural aspects such as falling vines, potted plants and a bright green backbar. The space was lit by warm light bulbs hanging from the ceiling, creating a dim glow and cozy ambiance.

For appetizers, Jacob chose the DT fries, while I opted for the chicken taquitos. The service was quick, and we were able to dive into our first course in no time. Since both dishes looked delicious, we decided to split them. The DT fries were classic french fries topped with pecorino romano and crispy herbs with parmesan aioli on the side. They were perfectly crispy, and the grated cheese on top with the side sauce gave them a unique flavor. The chicken taquitos were my personal favorite — consisting of adobo braised chicken in a crispy taco shell, topped with lime crema, corn veloute, cilantro and jalapeno. The lime crema drizzled on top added a refreshing tang, which went well with the savory chicken.

Choosing our entrees proved to be difficult, as all of them looked absolutely delicious. In the end, Jacob selected the New York strip steak and I chose the gnocchi. Adding to the exceptional dining experience, our server Morgan had Jacob pick his favorite steak knife before our entrees came out. She even let me pick one out, even though I didn’t actually need it. Jacob commented that his steak was cooked to perfection with a nice crust. The steak was topped with a savory black garlic steak sauce, which was complemented by whiskey onion rings and horseradish aioli.

The gnocchi I chose was coated in a creamy, sweet butternut squash sauce topped with sage, crispy kale and pistachio. This dish was bursting with flavors and unlike anything I’ve tried before. I was pleasantly surprised by the pistachios, which gave the gnocchi a satisfying crunch. Overall, it was a delectable blend of textures and flavors.

Dessert was the course that I had been most looking forward to, and it didn’t disappoint. The menu offered four options — apple cinnamon cronuts, chocolate cronuts, coconut milk panna cotta and an espresso martini. Jacob and I both opted for the cronuts, but he chose the apple cinnamon ones while I went for the chocolate ones. The pastries were mouth-watering, with a flaky, crispy exterior and delicious flavors. The apple cinnamon cronuts were the perfect fall dessert with a warm, fruity filling, while the chocolate ones had a rich and savory chocolate ganache.

Jacob and I agreed that our dining experience was unmatched in quality, atmosphere and service. While it may be a little expensive for a college student, a dinner here is undoubtedly worth the price. Whether you go for Restaurant Week or are looking for the perfect spot for a date night, a meal at Downtown by Chef Jay Pisculli is bound to exceed your expectations.