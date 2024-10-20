By the time I graduate, I hope to eat at all of the prominent restaurants in the Binghamton area. This Restaurant Week, I crossed another Binghamton hotspot off of my bucket list by visiting Craft.

Upon our first impressions of Craft, my photographer, Blake, commented on how the restaurant had a warm atmosphere, and I am more than inclined to agree. As we sat at our table, I felt comfortable as Craft gave off a homey vibe. The walls were lined with orange string lights and leaves that gave off a fall-esque vibe.

Adding to the sense of fall was my beverage of choice. I used my $5 Craft cash credit to try their new cinnamon apple cider vodka slushie, which tasted more like a Granny Smith fresh off the tree than an alcoholic beverage. The sweet, yet dark, flavor of the drink got me in the mood for my meal.

One of the unique characteristics that set Craft apart from its competitors in Downtown Binghamton is its signature sliders, which make up the majority of its regular menu. To get the best understanding of these offerings, I elected for Blake and myself to pick four sliders off the menu that best represented the breadth of Craft’s offerings. First, we tasted the Korean pork belly slider, and Craft didn’t disappoint with this offering. The fatty, savory pork belly was well offset by the sweetness from the veggies and sauces on the sandwich. The quick pickle slaw and sweet chili added a crunchy, light note that prevented the flavors from being too monotone and, alongside the sriracha aioli, brought out a surprisingly bright color onto the palette. I wasn’t sure what to expect with this slider, but I was more than pleasantly surprised.

Next on my tasting docket was the crispy chix slider, which featured moist and well-battered chicken that tasted just like you’d expect it to, while a little twang from the honey mustard diversified the flavor profile. I particularly liked how all the components on this slider came together, as the crispy chicken paired well with the softness of the bun to create a very cohesive eating experience. I then turned my attention to the pulled pork slider. A sweet vinegar sauce was used on the pork that gave a sweet first note and a slightly bitter second note upon each bite, while the pork itself retained its moisture without being overly fatty.

The final slider of the evening was the one I had the most excitement for — the beer cheese slider. As someone who loves a good beer cheese dip, I figured I knew what to expect from this offering in terms of rich and creamy flavor. While that was certainly the case when I took the first bite, I was left speechless by this slider once I tasted the Cajun ale mustard remoulade dressing. The remoulade introduced a whole new level of meaty and earthy flavor with each bite that turned this slider into one of the best burgers I’ve ever had.

After finishing up the sliders, alongside the tasty fries I picked out for a side, all that was left was dessert. Blake and I picked one of each dessert from the menu, with the black out nachos and the unicorn nachos being brought to our table which featured scoops of ice cream with waffle cone chips for dipping. I first taste tested the black out nachos, consisting of chocolate ice cream paired with a chocolate sauce to dip into as well, and unsurprisingly the rich and dark flavors of this chocolatey dessert were very delicious. The real star for me though was the unicorn nachos, the vanilla version of the black out with tricolor whipped cream to really bring out the namesake of the desert. When paired with the strawberry sauce for dipping, the dish made for a real explosion of sweetness that was better with every bite.

Whether it be for Restaurant Week or during the regular year, I encourage all students to make the trip out to Craft sometime soon.