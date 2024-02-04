The Pappy Parker Players and a capella groups at BU performed popular sing-along songs and improv skits in their Dollar Show this past Saturday.

This past Saturday, all 10 a cappella groups at Binghamton University and the Pappy Parker Players presented “Dollar Show.” The show only cost $1 to attend and was hosted in Lecture Halls 1 and 8 at 7:30 p.m. LH1 was illuminated with colorful lights, along with chalkboard decorations representing each group and an overhead slideshow highlighting pictures of the performers.

Derrick Weisburd, the music director of Binghamtonics and a senior majoring in industrial and systems engineering, explained what it was like preparing for the Dollar Show.

“Given that you only have 10 minutes to make your best impression, it is nerve-wracking as music director to pick the songs that not only sound the best, but will also leave a lasting impression on the audience,” Weisburd wrote in an email. “We spent so long last fall working on vowels and dynamics and making sure we sound as united as possible … the Tonics rehearse three times a week, roughly seven to eight hours over the course of the week. These hours have been spent looking closely at these songs and making sure they are in the absolute best shape to perform for the audience.”

Each a cappella group sang two to three songs, incorporated fun choreography into their performances and wore color-coordinated outfits that matched the theme of their group. Popular songs such as “Before He Cheats” by Carrie Underwood, “Whatta Man” by Salt-N-Pepa and “Unstoppable” by Sia were sung by various groups. The Pappy Parker Players performed two improv skits as well.

Sarah Livshits, the president of the Harpur Harpeggios and a senior majoring in biology, expressed what a day in the life looks like as a performer preparing for the Dollar Show.

“As we prepare for the Dollar Show, our group comes together in Classroom Wing and rehearses three times a week for two-hour practice sessions,” Livshits wrote in an email. “We prioritize creating an environment that is both productive and enjoyable for our members. During these rehearsals, we cover a range of songs, focusing on refining our harmonies, perfecting vocal arrangements and working on the overall presentation of each piece … the preparation for the Dollar Show involves not only honing our vocal skills but also coordinating choreography and ensuring that our stage presence is fun.”

Before the performances started, nearly every seat in LH1 was filled. The crowd was electric and patiently awaited the introduction of the first group. The room filled with clapping and shouts of encouragement as groups presented themselves.

Livshits stated her hopes for the Dollar Show’s audience.

“It’s all about sharing our passion for a capella,” Livshits wrote. “I hope the audience can feel the energy and enthusiasm we bring to the stage. Beyond the technical aspects, I want them to see the friendships within the group and recognize the hard work we’ve put into creating an entertaining show. Ultimately, I hope the audience leaves with a sense of joy and appreciation for a capella music, as well as an understanding of the dedication and passion that drive our performances.”

The audience was captivated as each group took the stage. Silence fell over the room as groups sang, followed by an eruption of roars that followed the end of every song. Many audience members moved along to the beat — some even silently sang along.

Jianna Caro, the treasurer of Binghamtonics and a sophomore majoring in musical theatre, voiced what the Dollar Show means to her and what the Binghamtonics hoped to accomplish.

“Dollar Show, to me, is the opportunity to be our most authentic selves and do what we love most — singing with each other and having fun,” Caro wrote in an email. “We try to do the songs that we think best showcases our sound [and] energy, accompanied by a skit that shows our personality [and] humor. I’d say we’re hoping to have fun doing all the above but our major goal we hope to accomplish is to attract like-minded singers who have similar humor and passion for music to join us.”

The show concluded with a final applause from the audience, with standing ovations from many. Following the Dollar Show, on Sunday morning, all 11 groups held auditions for any person interested in trying-out and immersing themselves in the world of a cappella.