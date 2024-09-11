NLE Choppa, a rapper from Memphis, Tennessee, will take the stage as this year’s fall concert headliner.

NLE Choppa will headline this year’s fall concert, with Baby Tate as the opener, the Student Association Programming Board announced on Wednesday.

A rapper from Memphis, Tennessee, NLE Choppa, 21, born Bryson LaShun Potts, is known for smash hits like “Shotta Flow,” which became one of the biggest rap songs in 2019 without a major label push, co-sign or premiere. His latest project, “Certified,” which was released this year, includes “SLUT ME OUT,” “Walk Em Down (feat. Roddy Ricch)” and “Camelot” — all of which have well over 300 million streams on Spotify.

Baby Tate, formerly Yung Baby Tate, is an Atlanta-based artist known for eclectic hip-hop, rap, pop and R&B tracks. Tate, 28, was the singer, rapper, songwriter, producer and engineer for her debut project, “ROYGBIV.”

General admission tickets are available for purchase starting at $19.99 for students, and floor tickets will start at $24.99.

This is a breaking story, and it will be updated.