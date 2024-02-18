Fashion and visuals in "Lisa Frankenstein" model 1980s pop culture references and feature cheesy dialogue.

“Lisa Frankenstein,” written by Diablo Cody, brings the 1980s back from the dead in a spoof of the quintessential Frankenstein story.

The movie stars Lisa Swallows (Kathryn Newton), a misunderstood teen girl whose mom was recently murdered and who has to start a new life in a new town with a new stepmother and sister. When Lisa accidentally raises a long-dead Creature (Cole Sprouse) from his grave, she must contend with the deadly aftermath and help him find some new body parts along the way.

The film opens with a credits montage entirely in black and white, which features silhouettes of classic Frankenstein moments while “The Promise” by When In Rome plays. Following this, the color scheme and mood switches up entirely. Viewers are plunged into a bright, stereotypical 80s home. Lisa and her stepsister, Taffy (Liza Soberano) prepare for a party by crimping their hair, applying electric blue eyeshadow and deep red lipstick.

One of the best parts about this movie is undoubtedly the fashion and visuals. Lisa shocks in black, lacy and beautifully crafted outfits that offer a stark contrast to the pepto-bismol pink house she resides in. The set itself is decorated with many 1980s pop-culture references present in Lisa’s room. The Creature is often seen alongside clothing and posters that reference the Violent Femmes and The Clash. In keeping with the Frankenstein theme, a tribute to “A Voyage to the Moon,” a 1902 silent film, can be seen adorning Lisa’s closet. The set and costume designing are tributes to both the 1980s and gothic style.

The humor in the film is also pleasantly cheesy and light-hearted. Along with sex jokes, puns and well-timed awkwardness, there are many quick-witted bits of dialogue that keep the movie fun.

About a quarter of the way into the film, Lisa describes the boy she has a crush on by calling him “cerebral.” Her stepsister’s only response is “he’s in a wheelchair?” Lines like these are maybe not what one would expect from a Frankenstein-inspired movie, but its contrast to the actual plot of the film keeps things from getting too bleak.

Viewers should be warned that although the movie itself is a comedy, it does deal with some dark subject matter, such as sexual assault and murder. Many of the murders present in the film mirror the plotline of “Heathers,” a defining film of the 80s. Similarly to J.D. and Veronica Sawyer, Lisa and the Creature embark on a comical killing spree that targets those who have wronged them.

Where the film falls flat is in its one-dimensional side characters. While this movie is intended to be a spoof, most of the characters lack any real substance. They could all be placed into a neat box of “evil stepmother,” “angsty teen” and “clueless father.” While characters like these are prevalent in many teen movies, they work best when the characters subvert stereotypes to become something more than a flat cut-and-paste. The only side character who does this well is Taffy. Though she is initially portrayed as a “ditzy cheerleader,” she later comes to be known as a strong-willed devoted sister and daughter. All other side characters fail to break free from the confinements of their tropes.

Despite this flaw, this movie is overall a very enjoyable film that does what it is meant to — entertain and invoke nostalgia for old stories and old times. “Lisa Frankenstein” is set to join “Juno” and “Jennifer’s Body” on Cody’s list of accomplishments. Lisa Frankenstein, beloved wife, is sure to be revered alongside other iconic “misunderstood” female characters for generations to come.