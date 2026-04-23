With the motorsport-inspired theme "Overdrive," the evening consisted of collaboration and talent, honoring performers' passion and skill.

MODA put the pedal to the metal with its “Overdrive”-themed showcase in the Mandela Room. In a night of show-stopping performances from dance groups on campus, including Paradox, Evolution Dance Company, Eclipse Diabolo, Binghamton Ballroom and, of course, MODA itself, the second-annual showcase was one to remember.

MODA, one half of the dance academy PARAMODA, specializes in original hip-hop choreography and performs at events across campus. It often collaborates with its sister team, Paradox, which focuses on K-pop choreography. Together, the two teams hope to showcase a wide array of cultures through dance.

Sophia Park, president of MODA and a senior majoring in accounting, expressed the inspiration behind “Overdrive” and how members could incorporate this high-speed, high-stakes sport into the showcase.

“We’ve always considered the racing theme to be conceptually cool and thought it would be interesting to incorporate in terms of choreography and outfits,” Park wrote in an email. “Especially with the F1 movie that came out last year, we were definitely inspired and excited to put our own MODA twist to the theme.”

Throughout the night, MODA put on a number of vibrant performances inspired by everything from racing to murder mystery games. The night opened with “Zen,” an upbeat, fast-paced choreography to “like JENNIE.” They soon followed it up with a suspenseful dance number inspired by the classic board game Clue. Each performer was dressed in corresponding colors to represent the board game’s iconic characters and the murderer was eventually revealed to be Professor Plum, played by William Mo, treasurer of MODA and a senior majoring in electrical engineering.

Park explained that MODA wanted to use this showcase to properly highlight a wide range of the team’s skills with the help of six choreographers, who are also members of the team.

“What sets this showcase apart from our last was that we focused a lot more on showcasing MODA’s members through a multitude of dance selects with original choreography,” Park wrote.

Other dance teams also graced the stage with a series of high-octane dances. Evolution Dance Company, a student-run dance organization for dancers of any level, performed upbeat and dynamic choreography to a medley of songs. Breaking conventions, Eclipse Diabolo took the stage, showing off the members’ flying yo-yo skills through a series of collaborative and intricate tricks that captured the audience’s attention.

Last but not least, Binghamton Ballroom took the stage, showcasing a variety of dance styles. The competitive dance team trains in all forms of ballroom dance and chooses to incorporate that alongside hip-hop-inspired moves. Aside from these guests, no MODA showcase is complete without a performance by its sister team Paradox, which brought classic K-pop choreography from groups like SEVENTEEN and AOA.

In between dances, hosts Kai Kraft, a transitional multimedia chair and a freshman majoring in psychology, and Mika Lee, a transitional graphic designer chair and a sophomore majoring in sociology, encouraged audience members to participate in a variety of games. These games ranged from scavenger hunts to Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader? The winners of these competitions and the raffles were given prizes provided by sponsors 7 Brew, Planet Fitness, CHI FOREST, LMNT and Moshi.

Rounding out the MODA performances included “Survive the Night,” “Let’s Go” and “Gemstone.” Performed to songs of the same name, these dances highlighted the skills of the team through powerful rhythmic choreography. Shifting gears, MODA also did a sultry heels medley, showcasing the dancers’ wide range of skills.

This range of styles was absolutely intentional, with Park explaining that each song selected was meant to bring out a new aspect in the choreography.

“Each select highlights the wide variety of styles and genres that our team has to offer, from heels to hip-hop to modern,” Park wrote.

Finally, members of the MODA, both past and present, came together for the last two dances of the night. Four MODA alumni returned to reprise their places on stage with explosive choreography. The last performance of the night had the whole MODA team ready to race as they danced to songs from the “F1” movie soundtrack.

Waving the checkered flag, the night ended with a sincere thanks to all those who made the event possible, including both MODA’s E-Board and team. This gratitude for MODA was echoed in Park’s statement when asked what she hoped attendees could take away from the event.

“The main thing we’d like for attendees to take away from this event is to not only showcase how amazing our MODA team is in terms of their energy or creating original choreography, but also to highlight the other amazing performing organizations on campus as well,” Park wrote. “Not only are we students who came to Binghamton University to get an education, but we are also creatives pursuing a passion and expression through dance.”