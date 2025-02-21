Max Greenfield, known for roles in several sitcoms, is set to take the stage at the Broome County Forum Theatre on April 9.

Max Greenfield is set to take the stage as this semester’s comedy guest, the Student Association Programming Board announced on Thursday.

An American actor and author from Dobbs Ferry, New York, Greenfield is most known for his roles as Schmidt from the award-winning sitcom “New Girl” and Dave Johnson in “The Neighborhood.”

The event, which will be held for the first time in the Broome County Forum Theatre on Washington Street in Downtown Binghamton, will be held on April 9. It will be hosted and moderated by Ryan Vaughan Ph.D ‘06, an adjunct professor of English.

Attendees will be treated to a night of Greenfield’s stories, insights into the film industry and a live Q&A session.

“It seems to me that nearly the entire student body of Binghamton has at one point or another been exposed to the ‘New Girl’ series during their college development,” Robert Camlet, SAPB’s comedy chair and a senior majoring in art and design, wrote in an email. “It’s almost as if it’s a rite of passage for Binghamton students to binge watch ‘New Girl’ during their freshman year. Schmidt, governmentally known as Max Greenfield, is the epitome of this show, with by far the most quotable lines.”

“We thought it would only be fitting to have someone as highly regarded as Max Greenfield grace Binghamton with his beautiful presence,” he added. “We are so beyond excited to provide this experience for the Binghamton student body.”

Tickets are available for purchase starting at $14.99 for students and $24.99 for the general public.