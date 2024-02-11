A complete guide to a few of the funniest and most romantic Valentine’s Day themed episodes of television’s classic sitcoms.

Here is a complete guide to a few of the funniest and most romantic Valentine’s Day-themed episodes of some of television’s classic sitcoms.

Whether you’re eating a pint of Ben and Jerry’s ice cream alone in front of the TV or have a second spoon to share it with, Feb. 14 brings some great episodes of laughter and wisdom, too. These episodes often air midway through the season, giving will-they won’t-they characters the perfect opportunity to shoot their shot.

Valentine’s Day is not limited to romance, however. It’s also the perfect opportunity to express platonic and familial love. Many of these shows’ most heartwarming scenes come from the celebration of this love that can sometimes be looked over.

So whether you’re with your boo or a bottle of wine, sit down and take a breather with these five episodes of laughter and love!

Modern Family (Season 1, Episode 15)

Starting off strong, we have “Modern Family.” In the classic episode loved by many, “My Funky Valentine,” Phil and Claire attempt to spice up married life by going on a romantic getaway with a set of alter egos. Jay and Gloria go for a date to see a stand-up comedian, and Cam and Mitch try to help Manny land a date. The separate storylines clash together for a finale of belly laughs and overwhelming love for the characters. This episode is available to watch on Peacock and Hulu.

New Girl (Season 1, Episode 13)

Single on Valentine’s Day for the first time in six years, Jess convinces Schmidt to be her wingman as she attempts to find a one-night stand with a handsome stranger. Nick finds himself spending more time with his girlfriend’s law firm assistant than he does with her, and Winston becomes one of the girls when Shelby invites him over for the holiday. This episode shows another side to Valentine’s Day, filled with romantic love and platonic love. “Valentine’s Day” is available to watch on Peacock and Hulu.

Parks and Recreation (Season 4, Episode 14)

Next we have “Parks and Recreation.” In this episode titled “Operation Ann,” Leslie and friends attempt to set Ann up with a man because of her single status on Valentine’s Day. Ben, with the help of Ron and Andy, go on a scavenger hunt and try to solve Leslie’s riddles to reveal the location of their Valentine’s Day date. This episode is great if you’re looking for some pep-up spirit and laughs, and is available to watch on Peacock.

The Office (Season 2, Episode 16)

In this episode of the critically acclaimed show, Michael goes to corporate headquarters in New York City, making some mistakes and giving Jan and himself a big surprise. Meanwhile, back in Scranton, the rest of the office celebrates Valentine’s Day grade-school style. This is one of the best episodes to watch when you’re in the mood for some second-hand embarrassment and a yearning for Jim and Pam.

How I Met Your Mother (Season 5, Episode 15)

Last but certainly not least, we have “Rabbit or Duck.” In this episode, Barney runs into trouble after displaying his phone number at the Super Bowl and begins to get too many calls from women wanting to sleep with him. Ted asks his best friends Marshall and Lily to “arrange marriage” him, and all the while Robin thinks her co-host Don has asked her out on a date. “Rabbit or Duck” is available to watch on Hulu and Amazon Prime.