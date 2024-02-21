From trying local restaurants to checking out the theater scene, there are a variety of activities to check out over spring break.

Spring break is quickly approaching, and while many students might be heading back home or traveling toward warmer weather, others will be searching the local area for activities and experiences to fill the week. The Greater Binghamton area has plenty of fun local activities to take advantage of and a lot of exciting events on the horizon. If you are finding yourself bored on our 10-day March recess, here are five things you can find in the community to occupy your time.

Check out the Binghamton restaurant scene

There are plenty of local haunts to catch brunch, a casual bite or a nice dinner. If you find yourself in Downtown Binghamton, be sure to stop by The Grove for some of their weekend events such as karaoke, bingo, ‘stock market Saturday’ and their new late night menu. If you’re looking for something new, Downtown by Chef Jay Pisculli might be more your style. Formerly Downtown by Beer Tree Brew, the Downtown by Chef Pisculli website touts a fresh take on local cuisine.

There is no official debut date for the restaurant yet, but the official Instagram page has hinted that we should see the newly renovated location open to the public by the time spring break rolls around.

Visit the SUNY Broome Ice Center

The new Dick’s Sporting Goods outdoor ice rink may be closing before the end of February, but it isn’t the only local spot to get your winter sports fix. The SUNY Broome Ice Center offers lunch and Open Skate slots available to the general public. Be sure to check the SUNY Broome Ice Center website for official skate times and prices before you indulge in some end-of-winter fun.

Take part in the St. Patrick’s Day celebrations

If you’re in the mood for a celebration, the Binghamton St. Patrick’s Day parade is just around the corner. The 56th-annual parade is set to begin at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 2 on the corner of Fayette and Court Streets. The floats, balloons, costumes and, of course, bagpipes always draw a crowd, so you’ll want to make sure to find a spot on the parade route before festivities begin.

Support a local craft fair

Chenango Forks Dollars for Scholars, an organization that provides funding and opportunities for education in Chenango Forks, is hosting its third-annual craft fair. The craft fair is a great opportunity to meet and support local artists and to give back to the community. The craft fair will be held in the Chenango Forks Elementary School gyms on Saturday, March 9, and doors will open at 11:00 a.m.

See a local performance

Binghamton is home to a host of live performers and a thriving local theater scene with troupes like the Summer Savoyards, SRO Productions III and the KNOW Theatre. This spring break, The Phelps Mansion in Downtown Binghamton will be hosting a performance of “Romeo and Juliet” by William Shakespeare from March 1 to March 3. Directed by Chris Nickerson, the play will be a revival of an immersive acting experience that originally debuted in 2020. Reservations for these performances are limited, so if you have trouble finding seats you might want to check out “The Spirit of Harriet Tubman” instead. Starring Leslie McCurdy, this one woman show has been performed for thousands of people since 2011. You can buy tickets online for either of the two shows on Sunday, March 10.

If it’s music you’re looking for, you’ll want to see “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill,” a play about jazz musician Billie Holiday. The show will be running from March 1 through March 10 at the Cider Mill Stage in Endicott.