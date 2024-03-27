As spring approaches, here are some exhibitions to check out in the local community.

With the weather beginning to warm up, take the chance on Friday, April 5 to explore Downtown Binghamton and check out the exhibitions occurring for April’s First Friday Art Walk.

Almost 20 years after its founding, First Friday provides an amazing opportunity for the public to see and engage with a number of arts events and creates an outlet for artists to showcase their work.

March 1 to April 27 at Anthony Brunelli Fine Arts, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. (186 State St.)

The main gallery features a group show of ABFA artists, including newly represented artists Antonio Cazorla and Doug Webb. In the gallery’s project space, viewers can see an exhibition of Stephanie Schechter oil paintings. Influenced by posters from the Works Progress Association, her Precision Series utilizes a limited palette and limited details to create minimalistic natural imagery.

April 5 to May 25 at Orazio Salati Studio & Gallery, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. (204 State St.)

Michelle Schleider’s show, “Botanical Odyssey,” showcases naturalistic, floral paintings that “transcend the traditional still life.”

April 5 at Southern Tier AIDS Program (STAP), from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. (208 State St.)

STAP’s free testing event and health fair will provide a chance to get tested for those who are unable to during the day. The event will also have vendors from local businesses and agencies.

April 5 to April 27 at Cooperative Gallery 213, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. (213 State St.)

Two artists will show paintings and photographs focusing on natural flow.

April 2 to April 27 at BCAC Artisan Gallery, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. (223 State St.)

The New Jersey/New York Studio Arts Quilt Associates will have the inaugural exhibition, “byCONTRAST.” The show will feature the quilt works of 33 artists and was juried by mixed media artist, Merill Comeau.

April 5 to April 6 at BCAC Artist in Residence Studio, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. (223 State St.)

Colette Chermak’s Artist in Residence studio exhibition, “Slivers,” will open on April 5. Her work focuses on intermediary moments in life and works with and through the chance and growth inherent to nature.

April 5 to June 4 at Binghamton Photo, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. (32 Cedar St.)

“Frenetic Life” by Sam Muré documents five years of memories through the medium of experimental film photography.

April 5 to April 30 at The Bundy Museum 3rd Floor Gallery, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. (129 Main St.)

“Past on Paper” opens on April 5, showcasing Kevin McGoff’s collage works. Inspired by abstract painting, the collage pieces weave elements of nostalgia and features of contemporary expressionism together.

April 5 at Phelps Mansion Museum, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. (191 Court St.)

The Phelps Mansion is hosting a collaboration between itself and Binghamton University’s opera workshop. “An Evening of Arias, Duets and Art Songs” will be led by David Carl Toulson, instructor and director of opera, and John Isenberg, musical director and accompanist. A one-night event, the workshop members will present a variety of vocal music, such as Opera, Art Song and Musical Theater.

March 7 to Oct. 1 at Roberson Museum and Science Center, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. (30 Front St.)

The Roberson’s exhibition of local ceramic artist Andrew Fitzsimmons work continues. The works in the exhibition, “Metropolis and Nature: Stories in Clay,” blend the 1927 film and figures from folklore.

April 5 at the Discovery Center of the Southern Tier, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. (60 Morgan Road)

To celebrate the first night of their annual Read-A-Thon, the Discovery Center will host a pop up exhibit of children’s works. “Pages to Masterpiece” will include the work of young artists who created art based on their favorite books.