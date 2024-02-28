As spring slowly settles in, here are several art exhibitions to check out around the local community.

On the first Friday of every month, the Broome County Art Council organizes exhibitions to promote the work of talented artists to the Binghamton community.

Beginning in the early 2000s, the tradition has persisted for almost two decades and provides a platform for Binghamton creatives while giving residents a way to engage in the growing arts and culture scene.

While many of these exhibits will run throughout March, opening receptions are hosted on March 1 to celebrate the upcoming Art Walk. Nine unique exhibits and dozens of different pieces will be showcased in various galleries and museums located Downtown this month, ranging from ancient Native American artifacts to sculptures designed by local elementary school students.

March 1 to April 30 at Anthony Brunelli Fine Arts, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. (186 State St.)

A selection of recent works by eight ABFA gallery artists entitled “Spring Salon: New Works.” Among the artists featured are Giles Alexander, whose art uses technical dimensions to investigate the ambiguities of human nature and newly represented artists like Antonio Cazorla, who evokes a kind of intimacy in his paintings through the precision of texture and color.

March 1 to Mar. 30 at Orazio Salati Studio & Gallery, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. (204 State St.)

In “Intimate Views — Unexpected Vision,” David LoParco captures forested environments in monochrome and muted sepia tones through circular and infrared photography, offering a deeper perspective into nature beyond what is observed by the naked eye.

March 1 to Mar. 30 at Southern Tier AIDS Program (STAP), from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. (208 State St.)

STAP has collaborated with PrEP and the Communities of Color to host local vendors like Starbhooks by Sarah McKinney which sells handmade crochet items. They will also offer free confidential testing and vaccine resources, as well as on-site Narcan training.

March 1 to Mar. 23 at Cooperative Gallery 213, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. (213 State St.)

“Horizon” is the shared debut show for two of the gallery’s newest members, Emily O’Reilly and Gabe Morton-Cook, and it explores the dichotomic approaches to abstract landscape renderings. O’Reilly challenges herself to create cathartic beauty from a limited palette of black, white and gold, while Morton-Cook experiments with vibrant colors and defined geometric patterns.

March 1 to Mar. 30 at BCAC Artisan Gallery, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. (223 State St.)

“We Practice What We Teach” recognizes the work of current and retired Broome County art teachers, with the intention of inspiring others to continue their studio practice while educating.

March 1 to Mar. 30 at Just Breathe Cannabis Dispensary from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. (75 Court St.)

Open to those 21 and older, cannabis art from street artist Dirt Cobain will be showcased at The Exhale Gallery, accompanied by music from Sweet Baby Angel Records who will also be selling vinyl records, cassettes and CDs.

March 1 to Mar. 30 at Phelps Mansion Museum, 7 p.m. (191 Court St.)

The Phelps Mansion is hosting an inviting production of Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet” by Southern Tier Actors Read, directed by Chris Nickerson and composed by Jeffrey Wahl. The audience, which will be restricted to 25 each show, will be led through the historic mansion during the performance. In preserving the immersion of the play, audience members have the option to interact with the performers.

March 1 to Mar. 30 at Roberson Museum and Science Center from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. (30 Front St.)

“Haudenosaunee: People of the Longhouse” will explore Haudenosaunee history and culture through objects, art and interactive displays. Visitors can walk through part of a model of a longhouse, listen to how lacrosse sticks are made and weave patterns on baskets.

March 1 at the Discovery Center of the Southern Tier from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. (60 Morgan Rd.)

Work from fifth-grade and second-grade students at C.R. Weeks Elementary will be on display at the Discovery Center. After studying bees with local beekeepers, students sculpted their own hives in which each hexagon reflects the students’ role in their community to then unite to make a large hive. Visitors can also make their own bee-themed art and explore the Discovery Center, free of cost, courtesy of the Country Care Veterinary Center.