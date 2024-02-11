Whether you channel your inner Elle Woods or Wonder Woman, these movies are bound to elicit a strong sense of comedic feminist pride.

Whether you have no Valentine’s Day plans, are looking for an entertaining Galentine’s Day activity or are simply interested in watching a film this weekend, this article is for you. Here are just a few modern day feminist films to celebrate Pipe Dream’s sex issue that you may enjoy.

“Legally Blonde” (2001)

One of the most classic and honored girlboss films of our time is “Legally Blonde,” a story about a sorority girl who enrolls in Harvard in an attempt to win back her ex-boyfriend. Through the course of the film, Elle Woods undergoes a personal transformation as she becomes an educated, unconventional law student without sacrificing her femininity and love for style. Though originally the plot progresses due to her desire for male validation from a man that dumped her for being “too blonde,” Elle becomes impassioned by law when she’s given the task of proving the innocence of her favorite fitness instructor in a murder case. The film expresses positive themes of female independence, friendship and accomplishments, showcasing the capabilities of women while acknowledging the struggles of dismantling stereotypes and societal expectations.

“Wonder Woman” (2017)

One of the first female comic book superheroes and most well-known superheroes of all time is Wonder Woman. The 2017 film stars the Amazon princess when she sets out to stop World War I as she believes it is orchestrated by the Amazonians’ enemy Ares, the god of war. For the first time, Diana leaves her home island of Themyscira and becomes an essential tool in the Allies’ fight against Germany. Initially, she was met with skepticism and resistance as a woman in the war effort, but that quickly changed once it was realized how intelligent and powerful she was. The film acknowledges the historical sexism of the 1900s and uses Wonder Woman as a fictitious, yet powerful response to misogynistic beliefs.

“Lady Bird” (2017)

The 2017 film, written and directed by “Barbie’s” Greta Gerwig, is focused on a high school senior’s tense relationship with her mother. The film includes a strong mother and daughter dynamic, an opinionated, headstrong female as the lead and accurate elements of young womanhood that many women can relate to. It was nominated for four Golden Globe Awards and five Academy Awards, including Best Picture. At the time, it also broke a Rotten Tomatoes record for having the most positive reviews without a single negative one. The film’s success signified a high demand for female-led stories, especially told from a woman’s perspective.

“Booksmart” (2019)

This coming-of-age film is an R-rated vulgar, endearing comedy about two goody-goody high school seniors who set out to break the rules and party the day before graduation. Written and directed by women, the film celebrates female friendship and humor. Through the girls’ night of self-discovery, revelations are made about their relationship and their perception of the world around them. Their characters are not two-dimensional nor are they sugarcoated for the sake of obscenity. It is a candid, often provocative demonstration of young women refusing to conform to society’s standards, as they focus on self-improvement without sacrificing their true selves.

“Promising Young Woman” (2020)

Written and directed by Emerald Fennell, this dark comedy thriller stars Carey Mulligan as a vigilante who is set on revenge over a traumatic event from her past. As the film progresses, the story unfolds as to who exactly she is after the event and why. Her character is cunning, intelligent and bold, as she strategizes her next steps toward justice. The film was nominated for five Academy Awards, winning Best Original Screenplay. With strong feminist themes throughout, the story is unpredictable with a shocking ending that will leave you stunned.