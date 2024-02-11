12 Binghamton locations for an ideal date that are in compliance with a student friendly budget.

There are a lot of things to consider when you go on a date with someone. From picking an outfit to scheduling a time you are both free, planning a date can be a challenging and stressful endeavor. However, do not fret as here is a list of 12 awesome date spots in the Binghamton area.

Lovers Sushi

Fittingly named, Lovers Sushi is a quiet and relaxing restaurant located on Washington Ave in Endicott, New York. They have a great lunch special from Wednesday through Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 3 p.m. that allows sushi to fit in any college student’s budget. Lovers Sushi is the perfect combination of quality food with a romantic ambience that is sure to be an excellent date spot for any couple.

Barnes & Noble

Conveniently located in Town Square Mall on Vestal Parkway, Barnes & Noble is an easily accessible date spot, either by car or bus. Barnes & Noble houses its very own Starbucks, but the main attraction is the rich collection of literature available for purchase. Spend time with your date getting to know their reading habits while surrounded by the enchanting atmosphere of endless books.

Tai Chi Bubble Tea

Also located at Town Square Mall is Tai Chi Bubble Tea, a cute and leafy bubble tea spot that also serves food. Getting bubble tea makes for a great date because it is classy yet casual, and Tai Chi Bubble Tea also offers the option to make it a lunch or dinner date with their full menu. Furthermore, Town Square Mall offers many options to pair with Tai Chi Bubble Tea, such as the AMC movie theater.

Skylark Diner

Further along Vestal Parkway is the Skylark Diner, a staple of the Southern Tier that has been around since 1956. Between its reasonable prices and classic diner aesthetic, Skylark Diner is a stellar pre-class breakfast date or even lunch or dinner date for when cravings of pancakes or burgers kick in.

The Lanes

The Lanes is Binghamton University’s very own bowling alley, found in the Undergrounds of the University Union. It is free for both undergraduate and graduate students to bowl, but shoe rentals cost 50 cents per person. The Lanes is a convenient and fun date spot that is sure to please bowlers of all experience levels.

Olive Garden

Although it may not be the paragon of Italian food, Olive Garden is an excellent date spot for those wishing to go to a sit-down restaurant without breaking the bank. From the endless breadsticks to classic Italian-American dishes like chicken parmesan, Olive Garden offers a wide menu with plenty of deals and specials to take advantage of.

Cortese Restaurant

A classier and more authentic Italian restaurant in the Binghamton area is Cortese Restaurant on Robinson Street in Binghamton, New York. They offer both dine-in and takeout options for those who want a fancy Italian-American meal at home without the hassle of cooking. Cortese has an impressive menu that includes shrimp scampi, eggplant parmigiana and chicken marsala.

Panera Bread

The perfect combination of a fast-casual bakery and a sit down restaurant, Panera Bread is an excellent lunch or afternoon coffee date spot. They have a fleshed out breakfast, lunch and dinner menu that mainly focuses on soups, salads and sandwiches, but also has favorites like macaroni and cheese and pizza. However, the highlight of Panera Bread is the eponymous bread, as their bakery produces excellent breads, muffins, bagels and more.

That Coffee Place

Nestled in the heart of the West Side of Binghamton is That Coffee Place, an unassuming coffee shop that is the definition of a hidden gem date spot. Between their indoor and outdoor seating and full meals, That Coffee Place is a versatile date spot for any time of the day and any time of the year. Furthermore, their location makes it convenient for people living off-campus.

The BU Art Museum

Another underrated gem of the Binghamton area is the BU Art Museum, which is located in the Fine Arts building and has free admission for all. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Thursdays from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m., making it the perfect place to spend an afternoon. This semester’s exhibit is called “Painted Exchanges: Artists and Paintmakers” and focuses on art from 1968 to 1976 that highlights the symbiosis between artists and paintmakers of the time.

8 Bit Bites

Located in Johnson City, 8 Bit Bites is the perfect combination date for those interested in retro video games and food. 8 Bit Bites’ menu is 100 percent Halal and features fan favorite foods such as burgers, chicken tenders and milkshakes at a reasonable price.

Wegmans

If there is one grocery store you might actually fall in love at, it is Wegmans. The Binghamton area Wegmans can be found in Johnson City and between its magical atmosphere and wide selection of ingredients and prepared foods, Wegmans might be the only grocery store that can serve as a romantic date spot. The beauty of the Wegmans date is that it can take many directions -— you can buy ingredients to cook something together, enjoy their hot prepared foods or even just walk around and admire the cleanest grocery store in the area.