From acts of service to quality time, find out what love language suits you best for both giving and receiving.

​​With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, many of us might be thinking about different ways to show our love this season. Whether you want to share kindness with a friend, celebrate with a loved one or spend a little extra time taking care of yourself, this holiday is a great opportunity to pay more attention to the things that make people feel loved.

Here is a list of the five different ways people may give and receive love, for anyone looking for a little help figuring out what’s best for them and their loved ones this Valentine’s Day.

Gift Giving

A lot of people like to receive gifts because it makes them feel recognized or admired, and it’s nice to know someone picked something out with you in mind. Tangible expressions of love are very meaningful, no matter their size or cost and symbolize consideration. If you’re looking for a way to show you love someone this Valentine’s Day, a personalized present could be the perfect thing if your loved one or friend likes receiving gifts. It’s also nice to treat yourself on Valentine’s Day, and if you’re in the mood for some rejuvenating self-care, treat yourself to something you really like.

Acts of Service

A lot of us feel extra good inside when someone close to us does something, like helping us with a project or giving a thoughtful favor, that makes us feel valued. For those who value acts of service, actions speak louder than words. This Valentine’s Day, helping someone with tasks or responsibilities might be the best way to communicate love and care to them. Some examples could include cooking a meal, running errands or offering assistance and are all perfect ways of showing mindful gratitude.

Quality Time

For those of us that really prioritize quality time, devoting undivided attention and spending meaningful moments together is one of the best ways to receive love. It’s always great to create lasting memories with a friend or a significant other, and having meaningful conversations or going on date nights can really strengthen any relationship. If you want to show love to someone with this love language, planning something special for the two of you to do would be the perfect way of celebrating what they mean to you.

Physical Touch

Physical touch communicates love, warmth and security to those of us with this love language. Simple gestures like hugs, kisses or hand-holding can be deeply meaningful, and giving physical displays of affection this Valentine’s Day is a super sweet and romantic way of spreading love. It’s important to remember not everyone has every love language, but if you know someone close to you really appreciates physical touch, giving them a little TLC could make their Valentine’s Day extra special.

Words of Affirmation

Words hold immense power for people who resonate with this love language. Expressing love through verbal compliments, encouragements or kind words can make their day and leave them with a lot of long-lasting positive feelings. Saying “I love you” to someone close to you, expressing gratitude verbally or leaving love notes or texts are some examples of meaningful ways to deliver words of affirmation. If you’re practicing self-care this Valentine’s Day, giving yourself words of affirmation is also a really good way of reminding yourself how great you are.

Regardless of Valentine’s Day, knowing and speaking the love language of those close to you can greatly enhance and strengthen the bond in any relationship. If you’re looking for something nice to do for someone else this holiday, tailoring your affection to their preferred love language is the perfect way of making it feel even more special.