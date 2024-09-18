"I'm Not Afraid Of Music Anymore" stays true to the band's roots while exploring the importance of being your authentic self.

Nashville-based indie-pop band COIN blends elements of catchiness and danceability with themes of romance, friendship and introspection, with each album showing a new and refreshing side. Known for songs like “Crash My Car” and “Talk Too Much,” COIN is a staple in the indie-pop scene.

The group’s newest album, “I’m Not Afraid of Music Anymore,” released on Sept. 13, sticks to their roots while intentionally exploring the theme of being true to yourself through the art you create. The band describes the album as being honest about themselves for the first time.

This album does many things well. It is meaningful and intimate while stressing the idea of being your authentic self. The lyrics are where the album truly proves such themes.

Introspective lyrics, like “My problem’s everybody’s problem / I think I’m the problem” in “Problem,” “Maybe I’m growing / Oh, maybe I’m growing out of you” in “Growing Song” and “I’m the tin man / With my heart in her hand” in “Along for the Ride,” draw listeners in with intense vulnerability.

“I’m Not Afraid of Music Anymore” doesn’t sugarcoat the idea that sometimes, humans must experience hardship to discover who they truly are. However, they intentionally ensure that this doesn’t make the album dark, sad or unlistenable by incorporating these themes with upbeat, danceable melodies that honor their bedroom, indie-pop roots. Track four titled “Slack” and track 12 titled “Strawberry Jam” are particularly fun to listen to.

While “I’m Not Afraid of Music Anymore” is sonically cohesive in and of itself, it almost feels like it should be more experimental. Compared to COIN’s other albums, it stays consistent with an emphasis on guitar, bass and synths. So yes, it’s easy to listen to, but it doesn’t quite present any new musical sounds or concepts.

This is not to say it is mixed and mastered carelessly — quite the opposite. It proves to be bright, danceable and fun, but it doesn’t offer any new ideas to the lyrics and concepts of the album itself.

On the other hand, it could be argued that these types of musical arrangements point to COIN’s roots, which is consistent with the album’s themes — being honest and true to yourself. The music is versatile. It makes the listeners think about getting older, being happy, being sad and being in love, but it also simply works as background music.

Overall, “I’m Not Afraid of Music Anymore” is versatile, cohesive and introspective. When listening, you could think deeply about the lyrics — or you could be dancing or driving with the windows down. It’s a solid addition to the band’s discography which they have been growing since 2012. With its raw lyrics, the album is a must-listen for anyone looking for themselves or just an enjoyable album easily digestible front-to-back.

Rating: 4/5