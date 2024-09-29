On Oct. 12, the event, organized by Edward Marte, will honor the impact and achievements of the Hispanic community.

Every year, the city of Binghamton holds a celebration for National Hispanic Heritage Month.

The event is open to all community members, and this year, tickets can be purchased at the door, $10 for adults and $5 for children. Food and dessert are included with the entry fee and any donations will be used to purchase school supplies for students in the Dominican Republic. Last year, donations purchased 230 backpacks for children in need.

The event will feature Hispanic music, dancing and food. The food served, including rice, chicken beans and traditional desserts like tres leches cake, will be made by community members or local Hispanic restaurants. Throughout the night, organizations like Binghamton University’s Dominican Student Association and Empower Federal Credit Union will be tabling to provide information about their goals and about Hispanic culture and history.

National Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated annually from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15. Many national organizations, like the Library of Congress and the National Gallery of Art, come together to pay tribute to the many generations of Hispanic Americans who have enriched American culture and society. Throughout the month, communities nationwide celebrate and take pride in their Hispanic American heritage.

The event is organized by Edward Marte, 27, of Binghamton. Born and raised in the Dominican Republic, Marte was a translator for other Hispanic students growing up and is passionate about Hispanic culture. He has been at the forefront of this event since 2022 when he realized Binghamton had no Hispanic Heritage Month celebration. He does the event’s promotion and outreach and brings chefs together.

Since then, he has worked to continue the event every year and increase the number of attendees. In the past, Rosario has also put together events to celebrate the Dominican Republic’s Independence Day and a multicultural night at East Middle School.

“In 2023 I organized the Hispanic Heritage Month Celebrations within two weeks,” Rosario wrote in an email. “Where approximately around 200 people between local members and students from Binghamton University attended. As I [continue] to [work] in the community my goal is to contribute and continue organizing community events.”

Each year, Rosario looks to highlight the hard work and contributions that Hispanic Americans have brought to the community.

“People should care about this event because [it’s] organized to bring the community together,” Rosario wrote. “My favorite part of the event is to see the community get together and also to see how they are willing to support me in any event that I organize for the community.”

The event will be held on Oct. 12 from 6 to 8 p.m. at 347 Prospect St.