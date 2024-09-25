From adding a pop of red to finding a staple pair of boots, here are a few ways you can elevate your wardrobe for the fall season.

With the chilly and comfortable days of fall slowly arriving in Binghamton, many students have been turning in their shorts and tank tops for jeans and hoodies. Here are some ideas on how to dress to impress this fall without breaking the bank.

A pop of red

Match the colors of the changing leaves by including a red piece in your usual wardrobe to enhance your look. This can be done with accessories like a maroon headband, scarf or necktie or through more deliberate pieces like a solid crimson sweater or patent leather shoes.

Red can look amazing with denim, black, white and many other colors, so it is very easy to give your outfit a little something extra. Given the broadness of a splash of red, it is easy to find pieces from all fashion eras.

For kitten heels, the Joy Ballet Pumps at Target are a great choice both for your style and your wallet. For something easy to thrift, look for a vintage red crewneck cardigan with a distinct knit pattern. For an accessory, ransack your dad’s closet for a red baseball hat — the more random the branding, the better.

A cute boot

Steve Madden’s Rocky Brown Distressed boots are one of the many pieces here to stay this fall.

This is definitely something harder to find for cheap or secondhand, so take your time before buying and make sure they fit you and/or have a good return policy. But there are still myriad amazing options that fit everyone’s preferences.

For a tall and heeled boot, check out the Vince Camuto Sangeti Boot in dark mahogany, which can work with absolutely everything and everyone and occasionally can be found for a discounted price at Nordstrom.

For a simpler but still distinct moto boot, check out Target’s Connor Harness Buckle Ankle Boots.

To incorporate your own style, look for Chelsea boots in your favorite color or material. A ton of different brands make Chelsea’s in very different ways at various price points.

A unique coat

Whether your style is more masculine, feminine or androgynous, a good coat can elevate any outfit. There are a ton of options when looking for these, from physical to online secondhand.

Look for second-hand leather jackets in red and other distinct colors. Whether sleek and blazer-like motorcycle jackets or oversized bomber jackets, these are great for layering and keeping warm and stylish.

Peacoats are a great way to wear a coat without feeling engulfed by a longer piece. Colors like dark green and light brown are great for fall and will work with most pants.

If you’re ready to take the jump, scour the Goodwill NYNJ Store & Donation Center on Vestal Parkway East for a full-length wool overcoat. While it can be intimidating to wear for the first time, it will make your dark academia fantasy a reality.

A cozy flannel

Flannels are an eternal fall trend for a reason — they are comfortable, cute and work with almost anything. They are also great because they can be incredibly easy to find in thrift stores. You can give grunge or “Gilmore Girls” depending on what you layer them with, so style to your heart’s desire.

With warm days still unfortunately here, go with thinner and lighter colored flannels until the days cool down. Colors like light brown, baby blue and dark green are great places to start.

For cold November nights, keep an eye out for a thick, weighted flannel. They work great as “frackets” or for daytime looks. Vintage pieces can be best for these.

If flannels aren’t your thing, incorporate plaids into your skirts, dresses and accessories. An oversized plaid scarf can elevate a comfy basic outfit.