As you gear up for move-in day in August, here are a few dorm room items to consider purchasing.

As an incoming freshman, the summer before college can be anxiety-inducing. The thought of packing your life into boxes can feel overwhelming, but it doesn’t have to be. By planning ahead, you can help to ease some of that stress. To get your packing list started, here are a few dorm room essentials.

Decorations

Whether it be posters of your favorite artists, pictures of hometown friends or various knickknacks and trinkets, putting up decorations can make your space feel like home. At the end of every day and as you go in and out of your room between classes, it’s important to feel comfortable in your environment. By taking the time to decorate, your room can become one of the first places on campus that truly feels like yours.

Fairy lights or LED lights

Most on-campus dorms come with bright overhead lighting or a lamp, and if you’re not a fan of either, consider opting for a softer lighting choice. Fairy lights can help produce a relaxed and cozy atmosphere. If you’re looking for something more vibrant, LED lights may be the way to go, as they’re known for changing colors at the press of a button.

A rolling cart

A rolling cart can be a versatile organizational tool, making for a positive dorm room experience. As a freshman, you’re bound to share a bathroom, whether it’s communal or between your suitemates, and a rolling cart can be a place to consolidate your toiletries and help you easily move back and forth between your room and the bathroom. Other ways you can use the cart include arranging stationery supplies or even your favorite late-night snacks.

Cleaning supplies

This one may be a no-brainer for some, but for others, it might not be. Even at a university as big as Binghamton University, sickness spreads quickly and suddenly. By practicing good hygiene habits, you’re sure to make your campus experience much better. You can easily keep your space clean by using disinfectant spray or wipes on furniture, vacuuming if your dorm is carpeted or using a broom and dustpan if the flooring is tile or hardwood. Other supplies you can pack include stain remover, an air freshener, paper towels and cleaning gloves.

Throw blankets

If you enjoy spending time in bed watching TV, reading or doing homework, having one or two throw blankets can provide a little extra coziness. During Binghamton’s frigid winter months, the additional layers will come in handy. If you’re feeling fancy, you can also opt for a heated blanket, as it will keep you warm and toasty. For even more comfort and support, you can bring a few throw pillows.

These are just some of the items you can consider as you begin to develop your packing list for the academic year. By sorting through your needs and wants early, you are sure to set yourself up for a successful first year.