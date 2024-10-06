As autumn begins to descend over Binghamton, check out a few of these local exhibitions.

The autumn leaves have begun to change into beautiful colors and the chill of the wind is creeping into the lives of the Binghamton community. With the change in scenery comes the need for change in the lives of Binghamton University students.

Head Downtown and check out the creativity that will flow into the streets of Binghamton from local artists alike.

Oct. 4 to Oct. 28 at Anthony Brunelli Fine Arts from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. (186 State St.)

Artists Eric Green and Hisaya Taira will be showcasing “New Mystical Realism,” a compilation of paintings that seem to transcend through time and space. Their artwork plays with the familiar and challenge different conceptions of the world.

Oct. 4 to Oct. 31 at Lost Dog Café & Lounge from noon to 10 p.m. (222 Water St.)

At Lost Dog Café & Lounge, artist and Binghamton native Christin Tinklepaugh will have her artwork, titled “Fluid Scapes,” on display. Tinklepaugh has been creative her entire life and this exhibition was created by using fluid art mediums in order to show that color and happiness can be brought to our world.

Oct. 4 to Oct. 29 at The Bundy Museum from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. (129 Main St.)

The Bundy Museum is holding a floor gallery created by Rachel Sebastian, titled “Mostly Parallel Lines: Examples of Linear Perspective through Photographs, Drawings, and Paintings.” The artist states how she created these works because it gives people the opportunity to appreciate the wooden and concrete structures that form in the natural world and how it affects life. Her work grapples with perspective and vanishing points.

Oct. 4 to Nov. 1 at Orazio Salati Studio & Gallery from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. (204 State St.)

Jules Gotay is the artist of “Poets in the Night.” Gotay has a unique way of creating art by coming up with the title of the painting first and then creating the art based off the title — similar to a prompt. The titles consist of poetic metaphors that act as the skeleton for the creation.

Oct. 4 to Oct. 26 at Phelps Mansion Museum from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. (191 Court St.)

“Give Me A Sign — If the Dead Could Speak,” is a tour that takes a look at the rise of spiritualism in the 19th century. It examines how spirits have influenced literature within the genres of horror and goth.

Oct. 4 to Oct. 25 at BCAC Artisan Gallery from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. (223 State St.)

“Rude and Bold Women” showcases the artwork of women throughout the ages. It presents the most poignant works of local, regional and national women artists.

Oct. 4 to Oct. 28 at Cooperative Gallery 213 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. (213 State St.)

“Prints on Paper, A Collaborative Showcase,” features artwork by Aubrey Clark, Alexandra Davis, Kit Ashman, Karen Kuff-Demicco and others. This group of artists work at Equinox Press to unite diverse groups and tell their stories through artwork. The pieces are made from collaborative printmaking to show nuance and depth in the community.