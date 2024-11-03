This month's First Friday Art Walk features music performances, multiple art exhibitions and vendors.

Binghamton’s monthly First Friday Art Walk commences on Friday, Nov. 1. Adopted by the Broome County Arts Council in 2020, the beloved community tradition has been dedicated to putting Binghamton’s art scene on display since the early 2000s. Now, nearly 20 years later, the Binghamton community still anticipates the art, live music, gallery shows and celebration of creativity to fill Downtown Binghamton’s galleries on the first Friday of every month.

With the support of the Broome County Government and the city of Binghamton, the First Friday Art Walk promises a platform for local artists to display their work, and invite the community to admire the vibrancy and diversity of Binghamton’s creative talents.

This month’s First Friday will stand out from those in the past, as the Broome County Arts Council unveils a rebranded experience aimed at dispelling the all-too-familiar saying, “there’s nothing to do in Binghamton, NY.” The rebranding introduces a fresh color palette, new logo, slogan, tote bags, art cards and stickers — all inspired by the vibrant spirit of the Downtown Arts District.

At the heart of the redesign are logos created by local artist Kari Bayait, blending creativity with the unique character of Binghamton’s art scene. With this new look and feel, the Arts Council aims to spark renewed interest in the event, encouraging both residents and visitors to engage with the city’s thriving arts community.

Nov. 1 to Dec. 28 at Anthony Brunelli Fine Arts from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. (186 State St.)

Binghamton University Professor Emerita Linda Sokolowski’s “Spatial Archetypes” will be on display at Anthony Brunelli Fine Arts. Sokolowski’s work explores different mediums like collages, prints and drawings.

Nov. 1 to Nov. 30 at Orazio Salati Studio & Gallery from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. (204 State St.)

In “Poets in the Night,” Jules Gotay challenges the typical creative process, first titling paintings before working on them. Gotay’s poetic, metaphorical titles act as the skeleton of the final product. Through this, Gotay’s works unfold like marionettes, bringing to life poetic metaphors.

Nov. 1 to Nov. 22 at Cooperative Gallery 213 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. (213 State St.)

Joanne Arnold-Thorne and Eileen Schlag are the creatives behind “2 Joyful Artists: We’re Not Going Back.” The experienced painters will exhibit their oil landscape pieces inspired by the landscape and lighting of the four seasons. Arnold-Thorne will present works inspired by her home and garden. Additionally, the exhibition will feature plein air (outdoor) paintings. Schlag’s oil and cold wax pieces will showcase her recent experiments with texture, color and atmosphere to abstract both natural landscapes and cityscapes, inspired by photographs of places, nature and her imagination.

Nov. 1 to Nov. 23 at BCAC Artisan Gallery and BCAC Art Path Gallery from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. (223 State St.)

The Broome County Arts Council “Members’ Juried Exhibition” showcases the talent of its members through a showcase of sculpture, painting, photography, drawing and mixed media. The exhibition will award prizes to artists in each category and Best in Show. Alexandra Davis, Richard Henry and David Zeggert will oversee the competition.

Nov. 1 to Dec. 25 at BCAC Artful Child Gallery from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. (223 State St.)

Maxfield Zietsman’s “Scrap Paper” showcases a variety of works from the community’s youngest artists at the BCAC Artful Child Gallery, ranging from ages 4 to 16.

Nov. 1 to Dec. 25 at Old Barn Market from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. (258 Washington St.)

The Old Barn Market, Binghamton’s local gluten-free bakery, will feature artwork by Maleah Farr and music by Dreambird (Katherine McCarty).

Nov. 1 to Dec. 31 at Binghamton Photo from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. (32 Cedar St.)

Former Pipe Dream photojournalist, lifelong New Yorker and working-class photographer Kojo Senoo presents “Twenties,” an exhibit featuring his signature 35mm and medium format film.

While Senoo now works as a photographer in New York City at the Lower East Side Tenement Museum, he is connecting with his Binghamton roots this First Friday. Senoo’s works have been presented in Binghamton before. At the Binghamton Photo, his documentation of a cross-country train trip, “Rolling Stock,” and at the Bundy Museum, “To Live for the Revolution,” an exhibition of the history of organizing in Broome County.

Nov. 1 to Dec. 3 at The Bundy Museum from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. (129 Main St.)

The Bundy Museum’s third-floor gallery will feature Kaitlyn Hession’s “Dual Realities” exhibition. Hession uses the technique of sandwiching — layering two or more negatives in an enlarger or scanner to create images that blend minimalistic black and white and color analog photography.