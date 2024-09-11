With the weather getting colder, here are eight fall-related activities to get the most out of the season.

Binghamton and its surrounding area offer a variety of seasonal activities during the transition out of summer and into fall. From more traditional activities like apple picking and visiting local farmers markets to embracing the scenic foliage, fall is the season to take advantage of all New York’s Southern Tier offers. Check out some of these fun activities to enjoy the season.

Broome County Regional Farmers Market

The Broome County Regional Farmers Market runs year-round indoors on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and offers an array of fruits, vegetables, baked goods, jams and jellies, home decor, soaps and so much more. In addition to their normal operations, the farmers’ market will host an autumn artisan market on Oct. 20 to celebrate the season. The artisan market, located at 840 Upper Front St., will feature autumn-inspired handmade goods.

Cutler Botanic Garden

Run by the Broome County Cornell Cooperative Extension, the Cutler Botanic Garden is a teaching center for horticulture and the environment. Head over to see the fall colors of nature in the garden and learn about the different plant species on display. The garden is conveniently located next to the Broome County Regional Farmers’ Market, so it won’t be hard to plan to visit these two locations together. The Broome County Cornell Cooperative Extension will also host a guided fall foliage walk at Greenwood Park on Oct. 12 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. for those who want to explore the area and appreciate the season’s beauty.

Stoughton Farm

Those looking to get lost in the season’s ambiance can stop at Stoughton Farm in Newark Valley. Located only a half hour from Binghamton, Stoughton Farm is home to a well-known corn maze. This year’s maze spans over eight acres and is themed after the Wild West. The attraction is set to open on Sept. 23.

Elmira Drive-In

Movie buffs can enjoy new releases on the biggest screen at Elmira Drive-In. At about an hour’s distance from Binghamton, this drive-in is a great option for weekend plans before the weather gets too cold. They have showings Friday through Sunday, with two screens to choose from. It is also a great deal to see two movies for the price of one ticket, so grab some friends, blankets and your favorite snack and catch some new releases this fall.

Watkins Glen State Park

Watkins Glen State Park, found in the Finger Lakes Region, is known for the many waterfalls and trails that highlight the park’s natural beauty. The park is about an hour and a half away and can get busy, so make sure to plan for moderately challenging, but very rewarding, hikes.

Iron Kettle Farm

Recently reopened for the fall season, Iron Kettle Farm has a plethora of options for those looking to get into the fall spirit. Their farm market and gift shop is open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will have classic fall offerings including pumpkin picking, corn mazes and hayrides. For those looking to fully experience the season, Iron Kettle Farm is a must.

Apple Hills

Apple Hills has all your fall needs in one place and is located right here in Binghamton. Whether you are looking for apple picking, corn mazes, wagon rides or farm animals, Apple Hills is sure to have it. Apple picking is now open with different varieties coming in throughout the season and running through October. Also starting in mid-September is their sunflower picking. While you are there you can also stop by the Apple Dumpling Cafe and their store to pick up some farm fresh goods.

The Nature Preserve

Last but certainly not least, some of the most beautiful views of fall foliage can be found in Binghamton University’s Nature Preserve. Conveniently located on campus, the Nature Preserve is an easy way to enjoy the fall colors without venturing out too far. Taking a hike through the trails or reading a book by the lake is a perfect way to unwind after a long day of classes and spend some time outdoors before it gets too cold.