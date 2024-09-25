With the weather getting colder, here are three dessert ideas for a cozy fall day.

Fall may be a stressful time for college students, but these three recipes can provide some delicious, warm comfort during the colder months.

Banana Chocolate Chip Pumpkin Bread, adapted from Whole and Heavenly Oven

Servings: 1 loaf (12 slices)

Ingredients:

2 medium ripe bananas, mashed

1 cup pumpkin puree

2 large eggs

1 cup light brown or coconut sugar

1/3 cup vegetable oil

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 tablespoon pumpkin pie spice

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 cup semisweet chocolate chips

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Line a 9×5 pan with parchment paper.

2. In a large bowl, combine banana, pumpkin, eggs, sugar, oil and vanilla until a paste forms.

3. In a separate bowl, whisk flour, baking soda, pumpkin pie spice and salt. Add flour into liquid until combined. Fold in chocolate chips.

4. Add batter into your pan and include additional chocolate chips on the top if desired.

5. Bake bread for 55-60 minutes.

6. Cool bread completely. Remove from pan and slice. Enjoy.

Next, we have a delicious snickerdoodle recipe. These cookies are soft, chewy and easy to make. This is the perfect dessert when you want something sweet, but don’t want chocolate and need a no-fuss recipe.

Chewy Gluten Free Snickerdoodles, adapted from Eat With Clarity

Servings: 12 cookies

Ingredients:

1/2 cup butter dairy-free or regular

1/2 cup white sugar

1/3 cup light brown sugar

1 egg

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 3/4 cup gluten-free all-purpose baking flour

1 teaspoon cream of tartar

3/4 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 cup sanding sugar

2 teaspoons cinnamon

Instructions:

1. Combine butter and both sugars in your choice of a bowl or mixer.

2. Add egg and vanilla to the mixture.

3. Add in the dry ingredients.

4. Shape mixture into balls using 1 1/2 to 2 tablespoons of dough. Roll balls into cinnamon sugar.

5. Place balls on a baking sheet and set in the fridge for 30 minutes to an hour.

6. Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

6. Bake for 10-14 minutes.

7. Let them cool to avoid crumbling. Enjoy.

Finally, we have a homemade Pumpkin Spice Latte. This recipe includes pumpkin puree and pumpkin spice. This drink makes for a perfect start to your morning or a way to keep you going throughout the afternoon.

Homemade Pumpkin Spice Latte, adapted from Ambitious Kitchen

Ingredients:

2 shots of espresso

1 cup of your desired milk

3 tablespoons pumpkin purée

1-2 tablespoons of a natural sweetener of your choice

1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Instructions:

1. Pour your milk of choice into a small pot and heat over medium-low heat until almost simmering.

2. Make your espresso and pour it into your desired cup. Mix in the pumpkin purée, vanilla extract, pumpkin pie spice and sweetener until well combined.

3. Froth your milk for 30 seconds or until foamy. Pour into your cup and save some to add on top if you desire.

4. Top with whipped cream if you so choose and sprinkle pumpkin spice or cinnamon. Enjoy.