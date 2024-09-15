If you're looking to move off campus, here are a few housing options to consider.

Binghamton University offers six on-campus living communities. Still, for students seeking a change of scenery, the city’s off-campus housing options cater to various lifestyles and preferences. From bustling Downtown Binghamton to calmer residential areas, here is a guide to some of the best off-campus options for students.

U Club Binghamton

If you’re looking for a blend of modern amenities and proximity to campus, U Club Binghamton is a top choice. This student housing is known for its stylish and convenient living arrangements.

The complex features a variety of housing options, including four- to five-bedroom townhouses and brownstone houses. Residents enjoy access to several amenities, including a gym, pool and plenty of study space. U Club is also next to several restaurants, with Insomnia Cookies being a particularly popular spot among students. The convenience is a major draw for students, with several bus lines and a private shuttle available to residents. If comfort and proximity to campus are your priorities, U Club Binghamton is worth considering.

Downtown Binghamton

For those who thrive on a more on-the-go lifestyle, Downtown Binghamton offers an exciting environment full of attractions and incredible nightlife. From campus, downtown is easily accessible by car, with a quick eight- to 10-minute commute. Public transportation is also available in abundance.

Downtown is a bustling area with plenty to offer. Attractions include the Roberson Museum and Science Center, the Phelps Mansion Museum and local theaters, like the KNOW Theatre and the Broome County Forum Theatre. The dining scene is equally impressive, with spots like The Lost Dog Café & Lounge, 205 Dry and Phonomenal.

If you’re drawn to a city atmosphere, Downtown Binghamton could be your ideal neighborhood.

The West Side

If a quieter, more residential atmosphere is what you prefer, the West Side may be the perfect fit. The area is known for its peaceful environment and proximity to greenspaces, like Recreation Park, which offer walking trails and a tranquil place to unwind.

The West Side is less busy than Downtown but still offers a setting that many students find appealing. The area has many housing options that cater to those seeking a respite from campus life. It’s an excellent choice if you value a quieter neighborhood and beautiful scenery.

Hayes Student Living

If you’re looking for convenience combined with a quieter atmosphere, Hayes Student Living is an option worth considering. Just a 16-minute walk from the University Union, Hayes Student Living is one of the closest off-campus apartment complexes to the University.

The complex offers fully furnished apartments and a bus stop right in front, allowing easy transportation to campus and around the city. Hayes Student Living offers a calm environment ideal for studying and focusing on academic work, a great choice if proximity to campus and a peaceful setting are high on your list of priorities.

Off-campus options offer a range of choices to suit different preferences and lifestyles. Whether you’re looking for a modern and amenity-rich environment like U Club Binghamton, a vibrant experience in Downtown Binghamton, the calmer residential lifestyle on the West Side or the convenience of Hayes Student Living, you’re sure to find a perfect fit.