"Bridgerton" has returned for a fourth season with a new take on the age-old story of Cinderella. Picking up with classic Bridgerton family romance and chaos, this season introduces new families, gossip and secrets.

The first part of the fourth season of “Bridgerton” was released on Netflix on Thursday, and fans are swooning over a new love story between the second-oldest son, Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) and new love interest Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha). This season is based on the novel “An Offer From A Gentleman,” the third novel in the “Bridgerton” book series by author Julia Quinn.

Their love story follows a Cinderella trope, with Benedict originally meeting Sophie at a masquerade ball in the first episode. Because her identity as a servant was masked, Benedict coined her “the lady in silver.” Fans see a dramatic shift in his character from a complete rake to a man wanting to marry the mystery woman who left him with nothing but a glove.

Sophie Baek embodies the role of Cinderella, working as a servant for her evil stepmother, Lady Araminta, but is fired when her attendance at the ball is revealed. A chance encounter between Benedict and Sophie in the countryside leads to them spending time at the Bridgerton cottage and her employment as a maid for the Bridgerton family. However, this creates tension as the two develop feelings for each other, although Benedict is unaware of her true identity.

The chemistry between the pair gives the audience that classic giddiness “Bridgerton” brings with each love story. It is evident that when Benedict and Sophie are alone, they are pining for each other. This mutual feeling is finally expressed during an erotic scene at the end of episode four, set to an instrumental rendition of Olivia Rodrigo’s “bad idea right?” Then, although it seems Benedict has become a changed man, his development is seemingly thrown away when he asks Sophie to be his mistress, relinquishing fans of their false hope that he is ready for marriage.

While Benedict is the primary focus of the season, the show’s beloved characters are still around and have their own lives to live. With Lady Whistledown’s identity revealed as Penelope Featherington, the mystery element for the ton has vanished, but their interest in the gossip and drama is still very much alive. With the social season well underway, it is comforting to know that the drama remains in Mayfair.

“Bridgerton’s” fantastical period setting is brought to life by its instrumental covers of pop songs. Fans were treated to the tunes of Usher, Taylor Swift and Paramore during balls and romantic moments between the two leads and other characters.

The season also marks the arrival of new characters, such as Lady Araminta and her daughters Rosamund and Posy. Following the Cinderella trope, the two portray the evil stepsisters, although Posy is considerably kinder toward Sophie than the other two members of her family.

“Bridgerton” is known for its diverse casting and representation, thus changing the original book character from Sophie Beckett to Sophie Baek, who is of Korean descent.

The show has also adapted some of its storylines to explore characters’ sexualities. Starting in season three, Benedict is seen with male and female love interests, while Michael Stirling, the cousin of Francesa Bridgerton’s husband John and her eventual partner, was changed to Michaela. Throughout the season, Francesca’s nervousness around Michaela has become more apparent, and her complex feelings are made evident by her lack of sexual pleasure experienced with John.

While this season has been predictable given its Cinderella-esque storyline, the chemistry between the two leads remains the heart of the show as the drama intensifies between them in each new episode. Tension builds as Benedict and Sophie experience the unbearable feelings of love and lust for someone they cannot be with.

The next four episodes stream on Feb. 26, giving fans plenty of time to rewatch the buildup of Benedict and Sophie’s love story over and over again.