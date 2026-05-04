SAPB's annual bonanza brought back 2016 nostalgia as campus packed with carnival attractions, a student flea and a range of entertainment from student bands, followed by a performance from the headliner.

The Student Association Programming Board hosted this year’s highly-anticipated Spring Fling. With a throwback twist, the event included a festival and concert featuring headliner Fetty Wap and opener Middle Management, the winner of Battle of the Bands.

The Peace Quad and Old Dickinson Quad were filled to the brim with activities and rides to partake in. Students could spend the day enjoying attractions such as a super slide, rock climbing wall, carousel, petting zoo and bullriding machine.

To evoke the nostalgia of the mid-2010s, this year’s festival theme, “2016 Coachella,” transported participants to the heyday of Tumblr music festival culture, characterized by ombre hair, wide-brimmed hats, aviator sunglasses, gladiator sandals and boho-chic vibes.

Along the Admission Center’s sidewalk, a collection of clubs and organizations marked the path, featuring prints, knitted clothing, organization tabling and carefully crafted SAPB merchandise. Many attendees walked by to get their faces painted or take pictures at the photo booth.

“I had always wanted to do a rave or music festival-style event, but I wasn’t sure how to make it work,” Natalia Lozano, SAPB’s festivals chair and a junior majoring in English, wrote in an email. “When people started making memes about 2026 being a ‘2016 throwback,’ I saw the perfect chance to do a 2016 Coachella theme. We brought it to life through the branding, music, rides, food vendors, and festival-style giveaways. The sunglasses and pashminas helped tie everything together and made the theme feel more fun and immersive for students.”

The Peace Quad parking lot served as the primary hub for dining, hosting a wide variety of food trucks that offered everything from Korean BBQ and Mexican cuisine to ice cream and an entire truck dedicated to mac and cheese. The outer edge of the Peace Quad had food stalls with typical carnival staples such as funnel cake, fried Oreos and cotton candy, offering no shortage of sweet and savory snacks.

Throughout the event, people thrifted at the student flea on Old Dickinson Quad, featuring all types of clothing, accessories, skin care products, crochet art pieces and student-made music. Bands would perform for most of the afternoon onstage around Old Dickinson Quad, drawing in crowds of festival-goers with strong vocals and spectacular guitars.

“What also sets this year apart is that, for the first time in years, it didn’t rain, which made the whole day feel even more special,” Ashley Carozza, the SAPB’s vice chair of festivals and a sophomore double-majoring in mathematics and computer science, wrote in an email. “We had student bands, dance groups, and DJs performing throughout the event, and our food vendor lineup included everything from Korean BBQ to a mac and cheese truck to ice cream. Playland Amusement brought their usual magic, and we added a huge rock climbing wall and a photo booth so students could take something home with them.”

At around 5:30 p.m., Middle Management kicked off annual Spring Fling concert as this year’s opener.

Utilizing brass arrangements and unique vocal elements, the band produced a jazz-indie fusion performance that echoed the influence of R&B icons such as D’Angelo and Sade. After Middle Management’s performance concluded, attendees danced to the DJ as they waited for the headliner, either by dancing or buying merchandise from the concert t-shirt stands.

Then came the moment everyone had been waiting for. Fetty Wap, the rapper, singer and songwriter from Paterson, New Jersey, who initially rose to fame with the release of his 2014 single, “Trap Queen,” stepped onstage. For much of the concert, he performed with Money Mont, a rapper also from New Jersey. Both artists talked to the crowd, hyping them up while performing and creating a positive atmosphere.

One of the first songs Fetty Wap performed was “Jugg.” He then performed “Wake Up,” “Again” and “My Way,” hits from the mid-2010s that have stayed relevant for over a decade in the modern pop culture and social media landscape.

“Not only did he fit the theme perfectly, but we know everyone will know his songs word-for-word and have great energy,” Michael Lulaj, SAPB’s co-concerts chair and a first-year graduate student studying business administration wrote in an email. “He was and is such a major driving force with his hits like Trap Queen, 679 and Again, this is EXACTLY the vibe we needed for our Spring Fling headliner.”

His hit 2014 single, “Trap Queen,” made an epic finale as he brought students up on stage to sing.

“I think in 2026, that mix of throwback and familiarity actually makes it even more fun,” Lulaj wrote in an email. “It creates one of those moments where everyone’s just singing along with their friends and enjoying it. It’s not even just about nostalgia, when it comes to a live, outdoor show, you want high energy and upbeat music that people can actually sing along to, especially at a time like this, right before graduation or heading home for the summer.”