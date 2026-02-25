The African Student Organization's annual banquet and fashion show allowed attendees to experience authentic food and attire drawing from the many distinct cultures across the continent.

The African Student Organization celebrated community and cuisine in the American Legion on Feb. 13 with Afahye: Olu D’Afrique, a vibrant annual banquet themed after the many cultures of Africa. Offering a modern tribute to the continent of Africa and its countries, the event was complete with a fashion show, flavorful appetizers and a full dinner, promising a night of excitement and community.



The room was adorned with candles, floral centerpieces and atmospheric purple lighting that bathed the space. Vibrant Afrobeat music played as attendees took pictures at the beautifully decorated photo backdrop.



“There’s always a lot happening on the continent in terms of national issues, disputes, corruption,” Anaiya Baptista, ASO’s educational coordinator and a senior majoring in philosophy, politics and law, said. “There’s more negative than positive, often. And what is also often unknown is the good, the beauty, the authenticity of our cultures and how vastly different they all are. The show tonight will display the range of authenticity and beauty, variation of our cultures and all the amalgamations of things to celebrate within them.”



The event was packed with attendees socializing at each decorated table, taking photos and enjoying themselves.



On stage, a band played in the background, with the drummer, keyboardist, guitarist and saxophonist playing a calming and occasionally energetic collection of music. The smooth notes of the saxophone drifted through the air, deepening the relaxing vibe of the banquet while keeping spirits high.



The event served chicken and vegan spring rolls as the appetizer. The main course offered many options, including fried rice, jollof rice, chicken suya, baked chicken and waakye, along with spaghetti and shito. The sides included sweet plantains, mac and cheese and Ghanaian salad. Finally, for dessert, attendees enjoyed Biscoff pudding.



“I want them to realize that we’re really trying to highlight all parts of Africa, so north, south, west, east and central,” Sidney Owusu, the treasurer of ASO and a senior majoring in psychology, said. “In addition to that, the cuisine and to take part in the dances and the joy that we shared tonight, just to really feel the culture that we’re trying to bring to Binghamton and its authenticity.”



The African fashion show was a vibrant celebration of culture and style, bringing together communities from across the diaspora under one roof.



Models walked across a red carpet laid out in the center of the room, donning beautiful dresses to represent their chosen culture and flag. As pop and R&B music played in the background, each participant proudly represented a different country, showcasing traditional attire with distinctive cultural fabrics and patterns. Each model walked down the carpet one at a time as the audience cheered, with another person raising their national flag behind them.



“It is a fashion show, and it does represent different countries from Africa and one of the countries that’s being represented is also my country,” Michael Boakye-Agyemang, a fundraiser for ASO and a sophomore majoring in business administration, said. “So just for others who don’t know a lot about my country and just for my country being represented and shown and people learning about where I’m from — we’re doing something that’s just special to me.



The atmosphere buzzed with excitement as models walked across the carpet, drawing cheers, applause and admiration from the crowd. The fashion show fostered a deep appreciation for community, dress, culture and the African diaspora.



After a brief intermission featuring music, mingling and delicious food, guests took the opportunity to connect, take photos and share stories about their heritage and personal style. As the evening progressed, the music intensified and the energy in the room rose. Attendees gathered on the dance floor, forming circles or lines as they danced, turning the banquet into a communal celebration that carried on late into the night.



“We’re a family, we love everybody,” Baptista said of the environment within ASO. “The more the merrier, it’s all beautiful. And we want everybody to come and experience us and enjoy us.”