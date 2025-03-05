The 97th-annual Academy Awards ceremony celebrated the film and production seen in this year’s exceptional movies.

"Anora" took home five Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Actress, proving that independent films have a space in one of Hollywood's biggest awards ceremony.

The 97th Academy Awards were held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood this past Sunday. Hosted by Conan O’Brien, who brought his sense of humor to the event, the ceremony was filled with a mix of expected victories and surprises, keeping audiences entertained from start to finish.

The biggest hit of the night was “Anora,” directed by Sean Baker. Taking home five Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Director, Baker rose to the top of the category after the Academy recognized his incredible work. Mikey Madison, the movie’s star, took home the Best Actress award, making her one of the youngest to ever win in that category at just 25 years old.

Adrien Brody won in the Best Actor category for his powerful acting in “The Brutalist,” which explored the difficulties of Holocaust survivors and the greater story of the impacts of Jewish immigrants to America. Having previously won an Oscar for “The Pianist” in 2002, Brody’s performance was seen as a turning point in his career. He also broke the previous record held by Greer Garson in 1943 by speaking for a record-breaking five minutes and 36 seconds in his acceptance speech.

Kieran Culkin received Best Supporting Actor in the supporting categories for his acting in the movie “A Real Pain,” which tells the story of two separated cousins who reunite to travel to Poland and visit their grandma’s home. Culkin’s first Oscar win was significant, given the praise his performance received for striking a good balance between humor and passion.

Zoe Saldaña won Best Supporting Actress for Jacques Audiard’s drama “Emilia Pérez.” Her portrayal of a tough lawyer involved in a high-stakes legal dispute showed her dramatic flexibility and earned her tons of praise.

“I’m Still Here,” a Brazilian film directed by Walter Salles, won the Oscar for Best International Feature. This victory was a national first, sparking celebrations across the nation and showing the film’s cultural significance.

Latvia’s “Flow” won for Best Animated Feature, and it was one of the night’s biggest surprises. This independent, animated and international movie outperformed major studio releases, making the win significant for independent animation.

One of the night’s celebrated films was “Wicked,” the highly anticipated adaptation of the Broadway musical. Bringing the fantastical world of Oz to life in a way that felt truly magical, it won Best Production Design and Best Costume Design.

Although the Oscars for “Wicked” were not as grand as the main categories, they were crucial in acknowledging the film’s masterful production. While many wished for the actresses to get awards themselves, the film’s incredible set and beautiful costumes got the recognition it deserved.

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, the film’s leads, took the stage to perform two songs, “Over the Rainbow” and “Defying Gravity.” Their angelic voices earned a well-deserved standing ovation.

The night included some lighter moments as well. One of the most talked-about exchanges from the Oscars came when O’Brien made fun of Adam Sandler’s classic outfit choice at such a prestigious event. Sandler, quick with humor, played along with the joke before making an early exit from the ceremony.

This year’s Oscars was an exciting night that filled fans with joy and anticipation. The ceremony showed the power of film storytelling through passionate speeches, incredibly done performances and well-deserved awards. The night showed the importance of film in its ability to unify people through creativity and recognition of outstanding talent.