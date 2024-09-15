Butternut squash sage pasta can be a perfect addition to your fall recipe book.

Complete with a soup, salad, entree and dessert, here's a guide to creating a successful fall dinner.

The transition from summer to fall creates a perfect environment for some of the most delicious meals that use fresh ingredients and vegetables from the harvest. The lingering summer sun creates the best crops for making hearty and filling meals, while early autumn chill allows for cozy soups, pastas and desserts.

Here are some of the best recipes for a full dinner party, complete with a soup, salad, main and dessert to celebrate the fall spirit.

Roasted Red Pepper Soup, adapted from Joy the Baker

Ingredients:

4 large red bell peppers

4 tablespoons of olive oil

1 medium onion, chopped

2 cloves of garlic, minced

2 carrots, peeled and chopped

2 celery sticks, trimmed and sliced

3 tablespoons coarsely chopped fresh parsley

1 tablespoon ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon garam masala

1 bay leaf

3 cups chicken or vegetable broth

Salt and pepper to taste

1/4 cup heavy cream

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit.

2. Drizzle whole bell peppers with olive oil and roast for 15 minutes until blackened on top. Flip and roast for another 15 minutes.

3. Remove peppers from the oven and cover the pan to allow them to steam for 10 minutes. Remove the skin, stem and seeds.

4. On the stove, cook onions and garlic in olive oil until translucent. Then add carrots, celery and parsley.

5. Add cumin, garam masala and bay leaf. Then add the roasted peppers and stock and simmer on low for 20 minutes or until the carrots and celery are cooked.

6. Remove the mixture from the pan and use an immersion blender to blend into a smooth soup.

7. Add heavy cream and season with salt and pepper to taste. Enjoy.

Autumn Farmhouse Salad, adapted from Love and Lemons

Ingredients:

1 cup cooked farro

1 sweet potato, cubed

A few chopped kale leaves

2-3 cups salad greens

1-2 carrots, peeled into ribbons

1 apple, diced

1-2 sliced radishes

A handful of chopped parsley

1/2 cup chopped and toasted almonds

For the apple cider dijon vinaigrette:

1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

1 teaspoon dijon mustard

Optional: 1/2 teaspoon maple syrup or a big squeeze of orange

Sea salt and black pepper

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Mix sweet potatoes with olive oil, salt and pepper. Roast until golden brown for 35 minutes.

2. In a bowl, combine dressing ingredients.

3. In a separate bowl, massage the kale with olive oil until the leaves wilt. Add farro in.

4. Add the rest of the vegetables then toss with as much dressing as you prefer. Add salt and pepper to taste and enjoy.

Butternut Squash Sage Pasta, adapted from Serious Eats

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1 pound butternut squash, peeled, seeded and cut into 1/2-inch cubes

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 small shallot, finely minced

1 handful of fresh sage leaves, finely minced

1 tablespoon of lemon juice

1 pound of small cupped, tubular or ridged pasta

1 ounce grated fresh Parmigiano Reggiano cheese

Directions:

1. Saute squash in olive oil with salt and pepper until browned and tender for five minutes.

2. Add butter and shallots and continue cooking until butter is browned and smells nutty. Add sage, remove from heat and add in lemon juice.

3. Cook pasta on a separate burner until al dente. Save a few cups of the pasta water before draining.

4. Add cooked pasta to skillet with the squash along with a splash of pasta water to give the sauce a great shine.

5. Remove from heat and add grated cheese. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Serve immediately.

Cinnamon Apple Crisp, adapted from Love and Lemons

Ingredients:

6 large apples, peeled, cored and chopped into 3/4-inch pieces

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons brown sugar

2 teaspoons lemon juice

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon nutmeg

1/4 teaspoon sea salt

Crumble Topping:

3/4 cup whole rolled oats

1/2 cup all-purpose flour, spooned and leveled

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon sea salt

1/2 cup (1 stick) cold unsalted butter, cubed

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit and grease an 8×8 baking dish.

2. Combine chopped apples, flour, cinnamon, nutmeg, brown sugar, lemon juice and salt. Spread mixture in a baking dish.

3. For the topping, combine oats, flour, brown sugar, cinnamon and salt. Add the butter using your hands or two forks until the mixture is crumbly. Sprinkle over your apples.

4. Cover the baking dish with tin foil and bake for 35-40 minutes. Uncover and bake for an extra 10-15 minutes or until the apples are golden brown.

5. Cool for 10 minutes. Best served a la mode.