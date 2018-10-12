Nikkolette Sather/Assistant Arts & Culture Editor Chicken sandwich with buttermilk fried chicken, the house slaw, pickles and the house sauce. Close

Stepping into 205 Dry is like going back in time. Waitresses are dressed like flappers, the music is jazzy, the lights are dim and the eclectic velvet couches and wooden tables make everything seem perfectly out of place.

The speakeasy, which opened in January 2018, provides a welcoming environment that emulates a cozy parlor room with bookshelves and mirrors lining the walls. The unusually warm October day allowed me and my photographer to sit right by the new patio. Decorated with twinkly lights and pretty wood furnishing, the patio gives off a different vibe than the rest of the restaurant, but still makes you feel like you’re far away from the city of Binghamton.

This Restaurant Week, 205 Dry is offering a $20 fixed-price meal for dinner consisting of one appetizer (or cocktail), one entree and one dessert.

While I had my eye on the butternut squash soup, I decided to start with the fried Brussels sprouts. Cooked with just the right amount of oil, the Brussels sprouts were crispy but not overly greasy. Not only were they tasty, but they also made me feel like I was a healthy person.

If you feel like replacing the appetizer with a cocktail, which the menu said is necessary sometimes, you can order the Sidecar. Consisting of cognac, triple sec, lemon and simple syrup, they present the strong drink in a classy and flowery teacup.

Next for the entree, I continued with the theme of fried foods and opted for the chicken sandwich with buttermilk fried chicken, the house slaw, pickles and the house sauce. Simple but truly satisfying. The house sauce tasted like chipotle mayo and marinated the chicken perfectly. The slaw really made the sandwich, though, and added an extra kick to it.

The sandwich also came with fries, which I excitedly ate while a jazzy version of Beyonce’s “Halo” played in the background and perfectly described how I felt about my meal.

Other entree options included a garden and grain bowl with kale, peppers, cauliflower and fried Brussels sprouts. You can also add chicken or tofu to the bowl, making this entree particularly versatile. In addition, 205 Dry offers a beef tenderloin sandwich with provolone cheese, garlic aioli and arugula.

Partially because I like to beat a bit to death, but mostly because it looked too delicious to pass up, I continued my fried food exhibition and chose the fried apple fritter. In the shape of a ball, the cinnamon- and sugar-flavored fried dough encased a sweet apple filling that had a paste-like texture. The combination of the fried dough and filling complemented each so well, I was sad that there was only one apple fritter.

Going to 205 Dry is all about the experience. The decorations, attention to detail and food make the restaurant a perfect destination if you’re looking to spice up a night out.