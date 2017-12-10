Pipe Dream staff discuss thier most-loved products

Hannah Oh These are the products that got Pipe Dream staff members through the semester. Close

From schoolwork to social life, a lot can change in a semester. But there are certain products that helped Binghamton University students keep a routine every day of the week. Pipe Dream staff weighed in with the beauty products they couldn’t live without this semester.

Vichy Double Glow Peel Mask ($20)

“I absolutely love this face mask — it does everything. It makes you glow first and foremost, but it also makes pores smaller, exfoliates and is gentle enough to use multiple times a week. It’s thin, so for $20 you can get a lot of use out of it.” — Shauna Bahssin, Copy Desk Chief

Nivea Soft Moisturizing Creme ($6)

“I use this lotion both night and day and it is the biggest lifesaver, especially during the winter. My hands and face get dry so easily and using Nivea lotion moisturizes my skin and it also smells great.” — Amy Donovan, Assistant News Editor

Lancôme Dual Finish Highlighter ($40)

“I love a good highlighter because you can add a little to the high point of your face to give your skin a healthy, lit-from-within glow. As a medium-skin black woman with gold undertones, this shade of highlighter really complements my skin tone.” — Kara Jillian Brown, Assistant Arts & Culture Editor

Vaseline Intensive Care Essential Healing ($3)

“Vaseline works really well on my hands. After applying it, I instantly feel a difference in my skin.” — Evan Cole, Assistant Sports Editor

Nivea A Kiss of Smoothness Hydrating Lip Care ($4)

“I really like this lip balm because it always keeps my lips soft.” — Kevin Paredes, Photography Editor

Kat Von D Everlasting Liquid Lipstick ($20)

“The Kat Von D Everlasting Liquid Lipstick is truly the best. It lasts an entire night better than any other liquid lipstick I own — even through eating and drinking. It’s also not so dry that it leaves cracks in your lips after long-wear and feels lightweight in comparison to something like the Kylie Lip Kit.” — Gabriella Weick, Editor-in-Chief

MAC Studio Fix Power Plus Foundation ($29)

“The powder is a little expensive, but I swear it’s worth it. It gives me just the right amount of coverage — perfect for hiding dark spots, freckles and a little acne, but light enough that it doesn’t feel heavy or cause clogging. Whether I’m having a stressful Monday or heading Downtown on a Friday night, this powder does it all.” — Sasha Hupka, Assistant News Editor

Batiste Dry Shampoo ($9)

“I don’t know what I would do at school without dry shampoo. With a crazy schedule and sometimes even crazier hair, this product saves my life.” — Rachel Greenspan, Assistant Arts & Culture Editor

Essence Eyeliner Pen Waterproof ($3)

“This eyeliner has not failed me yet. It doesn’t dry out quickly and the felt tip is very easy and comfortable to use. It makes getting ready in the morning go by more quickly.” — Maryam Soomro, Assistant Business Manager

