Let autumn makeup inspire holiday looks

Ditch frosty hues of makeup this winter and get toasty in deep oranges, rustic reds and bronze-toned metallics. Although these shades have typically been reserved for fall, they have become the colors of 2017 — and are perfect for both holiday and New Year’s looks.

Urban Decay sparked this trend with the release of the fourth palette in its Naked series, the Urban Decay Naked Heat Palette ($54), on June 30. According to its website, the eye shadow palette features 12 “amber-hued neutrals — including warm browns, burnt oranges and rich siennas.”

With shades that could be used to create everything from sunset-inspired looks to bronzed statuesque ones, this palette quickly became the most sought-after release of the summer and sold out in just 13 hours.

On the heels of the Naked Heat palette, Sephora released three 28-shade PRO shadow palettes — Warm (bold oranges, yellows and browns), Cool (ashy grays and pale pinks) and Editorial (neon mattes and muted metallics).

According to Refinery29, the Sephora PRO Warm Palette ($68) is a great buy if you couldn’t get your hands on the Naked Heat palette — and reviewers agree.

“Right now the warm browns and rustic tones are the it thing and this palette is all that and more,” wrote one shopper in a comment on Sephora’s website. “If you were caught against the wall between buying the Natasha Denona [Sunset Eyeshadow Palette] or the Urban Decay Heat palette for that matter, just buy this instead.”

While the satin and matte shades in Sephora’s palette provide the same warmth as the Heat palette, its metallic shades lack the same depth. Enter the Tartelette Toasted Eyeshadow Palette ($46).

With shade names ranging from “Cashmere” to “Fireside,” there’s no doubt that this Oct. 15 release is meant to be worn throughout the fall and winter.

Beauty YouTuber Kathleen Lights made a video comparing the Toasted palette to the Naked Heat palette.

“If you like the deeper, smokier, darker shades, then you would definitely prefer the Urban Decay palette,” she said in the video. “If you’re someone who likes to have lighter crease shades as well, then you might like the Tarte palette a little bit more.”

As if you needed more warm colors to choose from, Kylie Jenner has also released two holiday palettes, The Naughty Palette ($44) and The Nice Palette ($44), which arrived on Nov. 22. Like the Naked Heat palette, The Nice Palette features warm orange, burgundy and gold shades, including a bronze-toned coral shade “Gumdrop,” which swatches eerily similar to “Lumbre” in the Naked Heat palette.

While many traditional holiday looks include cranberry and gold shades, these Kylie Cosmetics palettes are taking a more fiery approach, including bright oranges, reds and copper shades in their range of colors.