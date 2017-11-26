VPP Aliberti explains what to bring, where to park

The fall concert is a great time to hang with friends, let loose and jam out. Although you want to relax and have fun, you shouldn’t do so at the expense of safety. We talked to Libby Aliberti, the vice president for programming for the Student Association and a senior majoring in biology, for some tips on staying safe.

Items to leave at home:

Large bags, backpacks and umbrellas will not be allowed inside, so be sure to make arrangements for these items. The last thing you want is to be denied entry for something that can easily be avoided.

Seat rules:

If you purchased stadium seating, you’ll be expected to stay seated for the show or stand directly in front of your seat — not in the aisles or on top of your seat. If you have a general admission ticket and attempt to move down to the floor, you will be removed from the facility and won’t be allowed back in. Also, keep in mind that if you leave the Events Center for any reason, you won’t be allowed back in.

Transportation and parking rules and information:

If you’re driving to campus, be aware that lots F1, F2, F3, G and H will be closed to nonticket holders after noon on Thursday. Lot F will be closed for the entire day. Aliberti anticipates that the main campus lots will fill quickly, so though it’s not required, you can park in Lot J in the Innovative Technologies Complex (ITC) and take a shuttle, which will be running between Lot J and the Events Center from 5 p.m. to midnight. It will make no other stops on its rounds and will run every 10 to 15 minutes.

“Overall, we want to stress to students that they should try their best to use OCCT/BC Transit as much as possible, carpool, park in the ITC lot, or walk to the show in order to limit the amount of traffic and congestion on campus,” Aliberti wrote in an email. “[There may be] thousands of people that are not normally on our campus.”