Celebrate Homecoming with these on-campus events

Provided by BU Alumni Association Alumni enjoy microbrews and live music at Garage Taco Bar as a part of Bing Brews and Bands in this photo from September 2016. Close

FRIDAY

4 p.m., LGBTQ Alumni Panel and Student Mixer, UU-111

Sponsored by the Q Center, this event offers a unique opportunity for students to network and communicate with professionals in the LGBTQ community who also attended BU. The panel will feature alumni with careers in industries like health care administration, government and TV production. Professional attire is recommended for this event.

6 p.m., Grand Opening and Lecture for the Institute for Genocide and Mass Atrocity Prevention, Fine Arts Building, Casadesus Recital Hall

This new academic center will be officially launched this weekend, with a lecture titled “African Regional and National Mechanisms on Prevention of Genocide and Mass Atrocity: The Missing Link.” The lecture will be given by Liberata Mulamula, the inaugural practicitoner-in-residence for the Center. Following the talk, a reception will be held in the Admissions Building.

SATURDAY

Noon, Hinman Anniversary “Take a Seat, Make a Friend,” Hinman Quad

Students and alumni are invited to hang out and get to know each other — in a ball pit. This activity is an adaptation of a program done by the SoulPancake Street Team, a group dedicated to pushing people outside their comfort zones. This event is one of many Hinman College 50th Anniversary events throughout the weekend.

10 p.m., Bing Brews and Bands, various bars around Downtown Binghamton

Head Downtown and hit up some of your old favorites during this brewery tour sponsored by BingPop and Visions Federal Credit Union. The event, returning for its second year in a row, includes popular Downtown venues like Lost Dog Cafe, Water Street Brewing Co. and Garage Taco Bar, and features performances by local bands and BU a cappella groups. Get your tickets starting Thursday, online or at Lost Dog, Little Venice or Water Street Brewing Co.

SUNDAY

1 p.m., Miles for Matias Walk, Newing Quad

This annual event, organized by the Alpha Phi Omega community service fraternity, honors the memory of a late brother of the chapter and raises funds for the Lourie Center for Pediatric Multiple Sclerosis at the Stony Brook Children’s Hospital. Registration for the event is $5 per person, with a discount for groups of more than five people. Registration is available online now at milesformatias.com.