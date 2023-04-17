With a sold-out show and an eager crowd, RENA Magazine created an atmosphere that celebrated fashion within the BU community.

RENA Magazine’s “The Fabric of Reality,” beautifully showcased the fashion inspired by the show “The Twilight Zone.”

A well-lit parking lot — an unlikely place for anything except cars — was the site for RENA Magazine’s second annual Fashion Show — the Fabric of Reality — this past Friday. Inspired by former Binghamton icon Rod Sterling’s television show, “The Twilight Zone,” each outfit was designed and inspired by a specific episode or character from the series. For an hour, RENA magazine took a sold-out line of spectators on a journey through high fashion and their passions.

To the founders of RENA magazine, the success of the fashion show was a satisfying result of the hard work poured into it. Audrey Franza, a senior majoring in economics who serves as RENA’s editor-in-chief, is one of the magazine’s founders, along with Cameron Wallace, a senior majoring in environmental science who works as the magazine’s creative director.

Franza described the fashion show as the biggest event that RENA has held.

“We have been blessed with the most amazing team,” Franza said. “If this is the event that Binghamton University remembered me by, I would be more than happy about it.”

This was not RENA’s first attempt at holding a fashion show, with multiple events held in the Fine Arts building last year. Hannah Sperber — a senior majoring in social work — described attending the first fashion show as a positive experience, especially due to the splendor of all of the outfits and makeup.

“The first one was really cool,” Sperber said. “It was really good, and they had multiple shows because they could only fit 30 to 40 people, but this one is on a much larger scale.”

The increased size of the fashion show brought upon a set of logistical challenges. Grace Moon, the publishing and layout director of RENA magazine and a senior majoring in electrical engineering, discussed the difficulties in setting up a show in a parking lot.

“We have been working for months and months — literally this entire week, we have been posted up at [Wallace’s] house,” Moon said. “Classes were not the priority. I came on campus at 3 [p.m.], a few of them came at 10 [p.m.] All of our models, their call time was 2 p.m. The show is at 9 p.m.”

RENA magazine recently became an official club on campus, receiving a Student Association charter. However, to use the parking lot as a venue, the club had to pay for all of the spots in the lot. Consequently, all of the costs for running the fashion show were initially absorbed by the executive board of RENA magazine. Through a $12 cost for tickets, this cost was passed onto the spectators.

“We made this with no budget,” Moon said. “We really made this happen out of scratch.”

The tenacity of the RENA magazine was most highlighted, however, not just by the effort in organizing it, but with the star of the show — what people wore. All the outfits the models wore were handpicked by RENA, which included handmade clothing made by RENA.

At the end of the fashion show, all members of the E-Board walked the catwalk, including Wallace, Franza, Moon and Justin Wang, RENA’s treasurer and a sophomore majoring in business administration. For the organizers, the hard work that the team endured was worth it, as they stretched the Fabric of Reality and created something worthy of being remembered.