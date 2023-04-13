Following the "Black is Queen" theme, the banquet space will be transformed into a royal night in the enchanted forest.

The Powerful United Ladies Striving to Elevate’s (P.U.L.S.E.) annual banquet will be held in the Mandela Room this Saturday, April 15, at 7 p.m. The ninth-annual banquet, Black is Queen, follows the theme of celebrating the trials and triumphs of Black women.

The event will be the big ending following the 2023 P.U.L.S.E month in March, where multiple forms of programming — ranging from general body meetings to fundraisers — were held all month.

P.U.L.S.E was created to provide a space to elevate women of color in both the past and present. The organization was formed in 2007 and became Student Association (SA) chartered on March 8, 2010 — International Women’s Day. Apart from holding big and small events, P.U.L.S.E also has an online publication called H.O.P.E., short for Heartbeat of P.U.L.S.E. Embodies, which highlights people of interest and social issues in the Binghamton community.

Karen Alburquerque, vice president of P.U.L.S.E. and a senior double-majoring in biology and Korean studies, described P.U.L.S.E.’s mission.

“[The] organization that aims to educating, elevating and empowering (three Es) all women in the Binghamton community, specifically those of color, through a network of support on a cultural, educational and personal level,” Alburquerque wrote in an email. “Our mission is to promote self-awareness and provide a safe and open place to discuss gender, health, self-esteem and many other issues that concern women of color.”

Billed as a “royal night in the enchanted forest” on the organization’s Instagram, this event also serves as a fundraiser for reproductive rights. Apart from the usual banquet staples, such as food and performances, there will also be a photo booth, readings from poets and authors in the student body as well as a fashion show. The casting process for these performers was not quick or easy. Tryouts were held three times at the beginning of this semester, and those that are chosen had been practicing every week since then.

In addition, awards will be given to different students, faculty and organizations that have made a large impact on the organization and community. And most notably, P.U.L.S.E. is also working toward bringing back the annual Idalia Herrera Scholarship, which is gifted to one of the students in their D.I.V.A.S. mentorship program. To keep each banquet fresh and different from the others, a different cause relating to women of color is chosen to be highlighted for each banquet.

Alburquerque described this year’s cause, which is intended to have a dual-impact.

“The purpose of this year’s P.U.L.S.E. banquet is to showcase the never-ending influence and efforts made by Black women to the development of our society, its activism, arts, etc. — while simultaneously highlighting one of the current social issues women of color have been advocating and fighting for, abortion rights and [reproductive] health,” Alburquerque wrote in an email.

P.U.L.S.E. aims for the event to both bring the community together and inspire those in attendance, making sure they feel heard, empowered and represented. Presale has ended, but regular tickets can still be purchased preshow for $12 by contacting an E-Board member, and tickets at the door are $15.