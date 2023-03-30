April has a bunch of fun arts events to experience in the beautiful weather.

Springtime is in full swing, and along with it comes April’s First Friday events. First Friday was founded in 2004 by three women devoted to the arts in Binghamton. Almost 20 years later, First Friday has expanded to what we know it is now. These events help keep the Binghamton art scene thriving and preserve the beauty of this town.

Here are some of the First Friday events happening in the month of April to go and check out.

April 7 to May 27 at Orazio Salati Studio & Gallery (204 State St.)

The Orazio Salati Studio & Gallery’s exhibit this month is called “Within: A Visual Introspective” by Sarrah Dibble-Camburn. Dibble-Camburn draws on abstract ideas and art inspired by horses, nature and happiness. In this exhibition, she will feature abstract paintings filled with the intuition that elevates the spirit and the amazing energy of life.

April 7 to May 29 at Cooperative Gallery 213 (213 State St.)

“Focus on Abortion: A Traveling Exhibit to Encourage Civil Discourse” is the Cooperative Gallery’s newest exhibit from guest artist Roslyn Banish, a San Francisco-based photographer who collected stories from different types of people across the United States. The exhibition is from another project, which is a book with interviews with people who have had experiences with abortion or have worked in medical abortion situations. Banish’s career began at the Institute of Design in Chicago, where she found her passion for photography. Over time, she wanted to include words from her subjects to accompany her photographs. In this combination, Banish hopes to give a full scope on human issues. Previous works include “Focus on Living: Portraits of Americans with HIV/AIDS” and “City Families: Chicago and London.”

April 3 to May 29 at Broome County Art Council Artisan Gallery and Art Path Gallery (223 State St.)

The Equinox Press Group Exhibition’s exhibition “ImPRESSIONS” is including the works of Aubrey Clark, Kit Burnham Ashman, Martha Colgan, Paige Hamilton, Julissa Heil, Alexandra Davis, Helen Insinger, Karen Kuff-Demicco and Betsy Williams. At the printing press, artists can fully express themselves in print and be united on that front. There will also be a turquoise floral display with its headliner flower, Protea, which was previously witnessed in the Philadelphia Flower Show designed by Kimberli Schwart and David Yacaginsky.

April 7 to May 2 at The Bundy Museum of History and Art (129 Main St.)

The Bundy Museum of History and Art will have guest artists Brianna Phillips, Carol Rosenbaum and David Montgomery, featuring oil paintings.

April 7 to May 2 at Binghamton Photo (1st-floor gallery — adjacent to the Bundy Museum) (32 Cedar St.)

Eli Foote, a fine art photography graduate from Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT), currently lives in upstate New York and is showcasing his exhibition “Play Well.” The exhibition features photographs taken with LEGO mini-figures that capture the sense of whimsy and imagination that come with building LEGO.

April 7 at the Phelps Mansion Museum (191 Court St.)

At the Phelps Mansion Museum, there will be fun Easter crafts and activities for children and families. There will also be Easter eggs hidden throughout the mansion in a scavenger hunt.

April 7 at the Garland Gallery (116 Washington St.)

Guitarist Casey Calvey will be playing sweet guitar music and singing her way through happy tunes in the decades between the 1960s to the 2000s in the event “12 Emerald Eagles.”