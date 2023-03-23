"Noises Off" explores the chaos behind theatrical productions through the use of humor.

Hinman Production Company (HPC) will put on “Noises Off” from March 23 to March 25, touted as a play within a play that explores the chaos of rehearsing a theatrical production.

Michael Frayn’s comedy “Noises Off” depicts a dynamic cast of characters rehearsing a play called “Nothing On,” a bedroom farce full of slapstick comedy. The play is divided into three acts — a dress rehearsal, a matinee and finally, the showing of “Nothing On,” in which the characters scramble to get their act together. After its premiere in 1983, “Noises Off” was lauded for its humor and received a nomination for the Tony Award for Best Play. In the theatre world, it has become known as “the funniest farce ever written.”

Alessandra Antonacci, director of “Noises Off” and a junior majoring in English, described the play as an eccentric and comedic look into the workings of a stage play.

“‘Noises Off’ is a play within a play called ‘Nothing On,’” Antonacci wrote in an email. “You follow the cast of ‘Nothing On’ as their love triangles and personal dramas grow throughout a tour of England, from the night before opening to the very last leg of their tour. It’s like watching the behind-the-scenes of Broadway, but with the strangest cast of characters, each with their own individual quirks and a thirst for comedically timed violence.”

Jamie Parisi, a cast member and a junior majoring in political science, elaborated on the play’s comedic appeal.

“I hope the members of the audience who are in theatre find a lot [of] humor in the drama that happens ‘behind the scenes’ as the show is very relatable,” Parisi wrote in an email. “For the ones who haven’t done any theatre, I hope they appreciate it just for what it is — a hilarious comedy about doors and sardines.”

In addition to discussing the comedic elements, Antonacci mentioned the challenge of putting on a technically difficult play.

“My experience directing ‘Noises Off’ has been very interesting,” Antonacci wrote. “It’s a monster of a show in terms of blocking — especially because most of Act [II] is stage choreography and dialogue coming from offstage rather than onstage. Each sequence of movements took about [two to three] hours to block, and then multiple days to perfect. However, watching the finished product has made all of the effort worth it.”

John Ferrara, cast member and a sophomore majoring in biology, also wrote about the unique opportunity that “Noises Off” provided him as an actor.

“It’s been one of the most interesting parts I’ve played, namely because I change from two entirely different personas, often multiple times within the same scene,” Ferrara wrote in an email. “We’ve spent a lot of time ensuring that each persona has distinct vocal and physical mannerisms.”

All that time rehearsing for “Noises Off” has created an environment of collaboration in HPC. Parisi highlighted the community aspect, conveying her appreciation for the cast and crew.

“I could have not joined a better group of individuals who I now call my friends,” Parisi wrote. “There is a great line of communication between everyone, and it is great to be able to suggest/share ideas and have them be listened to and incorporated.”

Antonacci elaborated on what she hoped audiences would take away from the play.

“Really, all I want is for audience members to sit back and get lost in the hustle and bustle of this show for a while,” Antonacci wrote. “It shows you that no matter how ugly things get, if you love something dearly enough you’re gonna stick with it. I think that if each audience member is able to leave the [Hinman] Commons having laughed at least a few times, then I can say we’ve done what we love and we’ve done it well.”

“Noises Off” will be performed in the Hinman Commons from March 23 to March 25 at 8 p.m., with an additional showing on March 25 at 2 p.m. Tickets are cash only, at $5 for students and $8 for all other viewers.