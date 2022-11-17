Replace the traditional turkey, mashed potatoes and pie with a new lineup including miso soup, pizza and a brownie sundae.

1863.

That was the year that President Abraham Lincoln declared Thanksgiving a national holiday and, ever since, Americans have celebrated the midpoint between Halloween and Christmas with turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, pumpkin pie and the like. Although Lincoln’s Thanksgiving Proclamation made it an official American holiday, it did not specify that turkey must be eaten. Here is a revolutionary five-course Thanksgiving plan to make a meal your family and friends will never forget.

Vegan Thanksgiving Soup

Ingredients:

Miso broth

1lb tofu

1lb mushrooms

Rice

Green onion

Directions:

1. Prepare two cups of preferred rice as desired.

2. Bring two quarts of miso broth to a boil.

3. Wash and cut 1 lb mushrooms.

4. Cut 1 lb tofu into bite-size pieces.

5. Cut green onion.

6. Add mushrooms and tofu to boiling broth.

7. Let simmer for 10 minutes.

8. Serve soup with rice and green onion.

Thanksgiving Roasted Vegetable Medley

Ingredients:

Broccoli

Cauliflower

Asparagus

Olive oil, salt, pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, basil, oregano and red pepper flakes

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.

2. Wash broccoli, cauliflower and asparagus.

3. Cut broccoli and cauliflower into florets.

4. Cut asparagus into thirds.

5. In a large mixing bowl, toss vegetables with olive oil, salt, pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, basil, oregano and red pepper flakes.

6. Roast vegetables for 20 minutes.

Thanksgiving Pizza

Ingredients:

Pizza dough

Pizza sauce

Mozzarella cheese

Parmesan cheese

Chicken breast

Olive oil, salt, pepper, garlic pepper and onion powder

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.

2. Coat chicken breast evenly with olive oil, salt, pepper, garlic powder and onion powder.

3. Bake chicken breast until the thickest point reaches 165 degrees F.

4. Slice chicken into small pieces.

5. Turn oven temperature to 450 degrees F.

6. Form pizza dough into desired thickness and shape.

7. Put the desired amount of sauce and chicken on the pizza.

8. Coat with a layer of parmesan and mozzarella cheese.

9. Bake until pizza is golden brown and cheese is melted.

Thanksgiving Meatball Sandwiches

Ingredients:

1lb ground beef

Breadcrumbs

Parmesan cheese

Salt, pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, basil and oregano.

1 lemon

2 eggs

Tomato sauce

Fresh mozzarella

Ciabatta rolls

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees F.

2. In a large mixing bowl, combine and mix 1lb ground beef, ⅔ cup breadcrumbs, ½ – ⅔ cup parmesan, salt, pepper, garlic powder, onion, basil, oregano, juice of ½ large lemon or 1 small lemon and 2 eggs.

3. Shape into a golf ball shaped balls and bake for 20 minutes.

4. Heat up tomato sauce and meatballs together for 20 minutes on boil then simmer covered, stirring occasionally.

5. Slice ciabatta rolls.

6. Slice fresh mozzarella into thin sheets.

7. Toast rolls with fresh mozzarella until cheese is melted.

8. Serve together as a sandwich.

Thanksgiving Brownie Sundae

Ingredients:

4 oz dark chocolate

1.5 sticks of unsalted butter

White granulated sugar

2 eggs

Vanilla extract

All-purpose flour

Dark cocoa powder

Salt

4 oz M&Ms

Ice cream

Caramel sauce

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.

2. Line a 7 x 11 glass baking pan with parchment paper.

3. Melt ¾ cups unsalted butter (1.5 sticks) in the microwave for one minute and add to a large mixing bowl.

4. Melt 4 oz of high-quality dark chocolate for 30 seconds in the microwave and set aside.

5. Add 1 ¼ cups or 266 g sugar to the large mixing bowl and whisk together.

6. Whisk in 2 eggs and 2 teaspoons vanilla in the large mixing bowl.

7. Whisk in the cooled 4 oz melted chocolate.

8. Sift in ¾ cup all-purpose flour, ¼ cup of cocoa powder and 1 teaspoon salt.

9. Fold the batter together, making sure not to overmix.

10. Fold in 4 oz of M&Ms.

11. Bake for 40 minutes at 350 degrees F, or until the knife comes out mostly clean.

12. Remove brownies from pan after 5 to 10 minutes and place to cool on a wire rack.

13. Cut brownies into generous squares once cool.

14. Top brownies with desired ice cream flavor and caramel sauce.