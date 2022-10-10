The sketches connect to the spooky Halloween theme in original and witty ways.

Hotels frequently skip over the 13th floor, a baker’s dozen is actually 13 and, of course, it has been 13 years since Kanye interrupted Taylor Swift’s VMA acceptance speech. Thirteen is a spooky number, which is fitting for the Hinman Production Company’s (HPC) 13th production of Binghamton Night Live (BNL). It is for this reason that this semester’s show is titled “Jinxed.”

The show ran from Oct. 6 through Oct. 9 in the Hinman Commons, consisting of 14 sketches split between two acts. Each sketch ultimately reflected the spooky theme in its own unique way.

While comedy is an integral ingredient of BNL, at its core the production is fueled by harmonious cooperation between the actors, writers, stage crew and directors. John Ferrara, an actor in BNL and sophomore majoring in biology, described the dynamic of the group and how the script evolved throughout rehearsals.

“When the actors get their hands on [the script], there are a lot of creative choices,” Ferrara said. “So that, just like the writing, is very collaborative.”

Heavy emphasis is placed on audience appeal when putting on a production like BNL, as the atmosphere both on- and off-stage can determine the success of a show. Jack Harkins, co-director of “Jinxed” and a junior majoring in cinema, explained the process of making sure that their jokes are suitably received.

“We try to make comedy that appeals to everyone,” Harkins said. “We’ll have specific sketches that are for different groups of people.”

This was certainly translated through the diverse lineup of performances. Sketches ranged from “Drunk Jesus’’ — with lots of satire and dark humor, to “Hamm-ilton” — which involved “Toy Story” characters performing original renditions of Broadway songs. Preparing for an assortment of audience preferences, the actors adjusted to varying roles, making for a hybrid of spooky and comedic sketches.

One sketch that particularly captivated the audience was “The Finance Bro PSA,” written by Faith Orzeck, a freshman double-majoring in psychology and philosophy, politics and law. The skit opened up to a somber, quiet stage, only lighting two female actors who were standing motionless. The actors were asked to share their stories, and in a very serious manner proceeded to describe their experiences with FBS — or “Finance Bro Syndrome.”

“The Finance Bro PSA” was brought up again when Ferrara touched on his proudest contribution to the show.

“I pretend to be a former finance bro,” Ferrara said. “I’m only on for like 10 seconds, but it’s the hardest not to crack and break character and start laughing. And that I’m really proud of.”

BNL sustained entertainment throughout the entirety of the production — including intermission. The show’s two acts were tied together by a live performance by the student band, Happy To Be Here. Sonnie Picallo, a junior majoring in philosophy, Charlie Strecker, a junior double-majoring in psychology and music and BNL’s very own actor/writer Ryan Nostro, a junior majoring in economics, showcased their group’s sound, keeping the audience enthralled as opposed to departing on the typical intermission hallway break. The songs performed included “Dirty Work” by Steely Dan and “Feeble Little Girl,” a Happy To Be Here original.

Another standout sketch was “Planeboy,” written by Harkins himself. The skit is a parody of a made-up children’s cartoon — however, instead of the innocent, wholesome content that is expected of a kid’s show, the characters fly to Detroit where they come across the characters Stab Happy and Ice Box. Planeboy remains blissful and naive despite his dangerous encounters, keeping with the production’s implicit balance between comedy and horror.

The behind-the-scenes work that gets put into BNL extends beyond line memorization and costumes. When asked about the devotion put toward the show, Harkins offered a synopsis of what a rehearsal week consisted of.

“We were rehearsing 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. every single night, Monday through Thursday, and everyone was working nonstop even outside of rehearsals,” Harkins said. “This week we rehearsed every night from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m. I think we’re prepared, and I’m very happy with how the show is turning out.”

The cast and crew of BNL: Jinxed put on an original, witty and entertaining performance that holistically showcased the talent that ran deep in this 13th production.