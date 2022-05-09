Dylan Yang is a self-taught DJ who has performed at many clubs in the Binghamton area

If you ever walked into any nightclub or bar on State Street in the last year, chances are you’ve heard dylanborghini DJing at least one of them. Dylanborghini is the stage name for Dylan Yang, a junior majoring in computer science who goes by the stage name. Since 2020, he has been teaching himself how to DJ and has since shared his skills with the Binghamton University community.

Like many others, Yang’s interest in DJing picked up as the COVID-19 pandemic began. Suddenly forced to stay inside for long periods of time, Yang started messing around with DJ equipment until he figured out his style.

“I stayed on campus in an isolated single dorm and I always wanted to do something with music, so I brought a DJ controller and started teaching myself,” Yang said. “At first, I was figuring the basics, out how to use the board.”

When he returned to New York City, Yang took a class at Rock and Soul DJ Equipment and Records in Midtown Manhattan to learn more advanced mixing techniques. After practicing all summer, Yang decided to work at nightclubs in the Binghamton area, ranging from Jimmy’s to The Rathskeller and, currently, Aqua Nightclub.

Yang describes his own music as “Bad Bitch Muziq” and is inspired by several DJs, such as Arca and Sophie Xeon. At clubs, Yang mixes well-known party songs and Afro-Latina beats for those looking to dance. Yang recently DJed at Moefest, a music festival held annually by WHRW 90.5 FM on the Peace Quad. During his set, Yang used much more techno- and house-style beats, playing songs from artists such as YKaY, DJ T Marq and KAYTRANADA.

“I mostly mix rap, pop, house and jersey club,” Yang said. “I am inspired by Arca, the late Sophie Xeon, Mazurbate, and also my friend Madisen [who is on Instagram as] @madbadting who I look up to!”

While he hasn’t released any music, Yang plans on doing so one day. While he can make sick beats and effortlessly blend songs together in his sets, there is one thing that sets Yang’s music apart from other student musicians at BU.

“I cannot sing,” Yang said. “I cannot and will not.”

But that’s the beauty of DJing. You can bring people together with the songs they love, presented to them in a new way.

“My favorite thing about DJing is how the music I play can bring everyone together to dance, to jump, to mosh, to shout and it’s the bringing everyone together part that I love the most,” Yang said. “I also love the fact that when I DJ I tell the terms and I set the mood for the parties.”

While working at bars and nightclubs brings a thrill, Yang knows that his studies are his main priority. After college, he plans on working in cybersecurity while still DJing at parties and clubs for fun.

“While working a night job is very demanding at times, school always comes first,” Yang said. “I’m always listening to new music while doing schoolwork and every so often my muse finds me and gives me a melody or idea for DJing.”

For others who want to get into DJing but might not know where to start, Yang has a simple piece of advice: practice, practice, practice.

“Learning how to DJ is like learning how to play an instrument like the piano or violin,” Yang said. “You have to put a lot of hours and dedication into it! YouTube tutorials are your best friends but taking a class will be good too.”

So the next time you’re out on State Street and walk into one of the bars, take a look over to the DJ booth. Chances are, it’s dylanborghini putting out your favorite songs.

