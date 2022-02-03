This Friday, Feb. 4, is the first Friday of the new month, and if you are an art-loving bearcat that can only mean one thing: art gallery openings!

Broome County Arts Council’s First Friday returns for February and will feature a collection of continued exhibitions, openings and one-night showcases. This month’s lineup is as follows:

Now to Apr. 1 at Roberson Museum & Science Center (30 Front Street)

Roberson Museum & Science Center is exhibiting “Hostile Terrain 94” and “Legacies of Forced Migration,” first opening in October 2021. “Hostile Terrain 94” looks at “the humanitarian crisis at the U.S./Mexico Border” and memorializes the lives lost from it, and “Legacies of Forced Migration” will focus on the struggles “of indigenous Maya refugees forced to migrate north from Guatemala.” It will be open on First Friday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Feb. 4 to Feb. 25 at Orazio Salati Studio & Gallery (204 State Street)

Premiering at Orazio Salati’s Artisan Gallery is the exhibition “Innovative Expressions,” by sculptor Richard Nolan and painter Natalie Dadamio. Nolan’s sculptures will look to draw influence from his engineering background with “meticulously planned-out” pieces, while Dadamio’s works will serve as meditations into the human soul utilizing methods like “wild brush strokes and carefully placed bits of a collage.” It will be open on First Friday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Feb. 4 to Feb. 26 at Cooperative Gallery 213 (213 State Street)

Cooperative Gallery 213’s First Friday showing will be the exhibitions “Small Stuff” by John Thomson and “Self Portraits” by the gallery’s current artists. Thomson, a professor emeritus of art and design at BU, will showcase different sculptures and other objects looking at his “interest in the natural world and more recently, digital imaging,” while “Self Portraits” will use displays from different mediums to meditate on sense of self and our emotions. It will be open on First Friday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Feb. 4 at Garland Gallery (116 Washington Street)

Those looking for a break from showings can find it at Garland Gallery, which will feature the vocal stylings of singer-songwriter Pat Raube, who will be performing from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.on First Friday.

Feb. 4 to Mar. 31 at Whole in the Wall Restaurant (43 S. Washington Street)

Whole in the Wall restaurant will premiere an exhibition of the photography of Mike Ricciardi, a veteran photographer whose work stretches across mediums of “short independent films, magazines, television spots, websites and on a number of cd’s and album packages including the Dillard’s Jeff Gilkinson and Foghat.” Ricciardi will be on hand from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. for the premiere, and the restaurant will be open for dine-in from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. with reservations required.