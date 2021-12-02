Apart from the usual art festivities on the monthly First Friday, this weekend will also debut a First Saturday in conjunction with Santacon. While you’re busy going wild this Saturday, check out these new art galleries opening if you need a breather.

Dec. 3 to Dec. 24 at Orazio Salati Studio & Gallery (204 State St.)

This exhibition, titled “A Holiday Exhibition,” features the works of Cindy Henry, Fern P. Lynn and Orazio Salati. According to the Broome County Arts Council website, the works will include “fiber art — mixed media, ceramics and new paintings.” It will open this First Friday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., and First Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dec. 3 to Dec. 18 at Cooperative Gallery 213 (213 State St.)



This “Members Holiday Show” will feature “all supporting and exhibiting members of Cooperative Gallery,” according to the Broome County Arts Council website. Crafts from wood, jewelry, fabric, pottery and more will be exhibited “in addition to paintings and photography usually on display.” It will open on First Friday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and First Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Dec. 3 to Dec. 4 at Portrait Art School (186 State St., Floor 2)

This “Portrait Open Studio” features the art of Dr. Reda Abdelrahman. According to the Broome County Arts Council website, the event is “located on the upstairs of the presently closed [Anthony Brunelli Fine Arts] gallery.” It will open on First Friday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. and First Saturday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Dec. 3 to Dec. 4 at Garland Gallery (116 Washington St.)

Live music will be brought to First Friday by Pat Raube. According to the Broome County Arts Council website, the performance will include folk and pop music as well as “your favorite sad Christmas songs.” It will open on First Friday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and First Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Dec. 3 at Kilmer Mansion (9 Riverside Drive)



The “Art” exhibition, presented by the Fine Arts Society of the Southern Tier, will include an art demonstration with Kathy Smith. It will open on First Friday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Now through Jan. 7 at Roberson Museum and Science Center (30 Front St.)

The exhibition “Home for the Holidays” will feature various artists. According to the Broome County Arts Council website, it “features hundreds of elaborately decorated trees, dazzling holiday displays and the International Forest — a collection of adorned trees and displays that represent the holiday traditions of cultures from around the world.” It will open on First Friday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and First Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Now through Dec. 30 at Artisan Gallery @ Taste NY (840 Upper Front St.)

The 2021 BCAC Members exhibition will be hosted in conjunction Artisan Gallery at Taste NY. The theme is meant to capture the beauty of New York state, according to the event description. It will open on First Friday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and First Saturday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Dec. 3 at The Discovery Center of the Southern Tier Kids Commons Gallery (60 Morgan Road)

According to the Broome County Art Council website, the annual “Gingerbread Village” showcase includes works from “adults, children, fellow nonprofits and businesses in our community.” It will open on First Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Dec. 3 at Muckles! (60 Court St.)

Muckles! is exhibiting the work of Dan Simonds, a local photographer. It will open on First Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Dec. 3 at Phelps Mansion Museum (191 Court St.)

The Phelps Mansion Museum will present its annual piano recital. The recital will feature “the students of Jessica Farrell for their annual piano recital,” according to the event description. It will open on First Friday at 7 p.m.

Now through Jan. 4 at Binghamton Photo (32 Cedar St.)

The “Expired” exhibition features photography by Eric Yetter. Masks will be required for all visitors regardless of vaccination status. Admissions are free. It will open on First Friday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Dec. 3 to Jan. 29 at Bundy Museum of History and Art (129 Main St.)

According to the Broome County Arts Council website’s event description, the “Where the Woodbine Twine” exhibition features “oil paintings by Cornelius Nixon, with special guest artists Chuck Naholnik, Carol Rosenbaum, David Montgomery, Brianna Phillips, Pat Shea and Jeffrey Garren.” It will open on First Friday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and First Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.