The Arts & Culture staff share their favorite stormy tunes

It’s springtime again, which means the rain is here to stay in Binghamton. Everyone has that go-to song they listen to while staring out the window on a grey morning. The Arts & Culture team shared some of their favorite songs to listen to during this weather.

Lakhsmi Chatterjee, Arts & Culture Editor — “Soaked” by BENEE and “Spring Lover” by Monica Riskey

It’s pretty basic of me to pick a song from a TikTok artist, but I can’t help it. Since the beginning of quarantine last year, BENEE has become my newest obsession and with that came her iconic song “Soaked” off her debut album “FIRE ON MARZZ.” “Soaked” isn’t about rain, though. The lyrics describe being entranced by a person and lingering on everything they do and every word you’ve said to them. As someone who enjoys running through the rain, I like the idea of being soaked in rain and “soaked” into a person too. As I saw rain pour today, I put this song on and relished in the metaphor. The second song, because I couldn’t settle with just one, is from a Binghamton University alumna who has experienced this rain firsthand. Monica Riskey, ‘19 released ‘Spring Lover’ in March and this song, similar to “Soaked,” talks about being infatuated with someone and the positive vibes of falling in love, even if it’s only for a season. As both songs show, spring is a time of great love and rain.

Makoto Toyoda, Assistant Arts & Culture Editor — “Dancing in the Rain” by Taylor Bennett featuring Donnie Trumpet, Shay Lewis and Brandon Fox

This ballad by Chance the Rapper’s brother, Taylor Bennett, is the perfect rainy day song for getting in your feelings. With lyrics like, “Press my suit, early wake guest” and “Tears turn rain to oceans,” Bennett’s melancholy verses about heartbreak and loss reference universal, human experiences of worry and pain. Despite the gloomy tone, he finds the silver lining in the rainy days by proposing to dance in the rain, with the chorus: “Baby / Can’t we drop our worries and dance in the rain” and “Baby, let’s be free / Drop your worries and dance through the pain.” Brandon Fox and Shay Lewis bring some simple and comforting vocals as well, speaking to the catharsis one can find in dropping their worries and choosing to find joy in moments of hardship. This is an emotional song that reminds me of life’s imperfections and of our shared humanity with every listen.

Caroline Doherty, Arts & Culture Intern — “Strawberries” by Caamp and “Berlin” by RY X

Binghamton has quite a lot of rainy days, which means over the years I’ve accumulated an extensive rainy day playlist. Right now, my two favorite songs are “Strawberries” by Caamp and “Berlin” by RY X. Both songs remind me of a rainy spring day: fresh and pretty, but a sense of melancholy is in the air. “Strawberries” in particular is an interesting twist to love songs, the lyrics are sweet and soft and the instrumentals are soothing. “Berlin” is honestly on the much more depressing spectrum of rainy day songs. Regardless, it is still one of my favorite songs to listen to and reminds me of one of my favorite memories ever. I work as a lifeguard during the summers and it was so hot this one day, with the type of heat that makes you feel like your organs are boiling, but then a rainstorm came out of nowhere. We had to shut down the pool, so we turned on our radio and “Berlin” came on. We laid down on the ground, letting the rain pour down on us and just listened to the lyrics. Both “Strawberries” and “Berlin” are the perfect rainy day songs to decompress to.

Hudson Burrows, Arts & Culture — “Yellow” by Coldplay

Yellow — a color that typically epitomizes optimism, creativity, sunshine and simplicity. So why on earth is my go-to rainy day song “Yellow” by Coldplay? While Chris Martin’s euphonious voice could be reason enough, the way that Coldplay employs the color yellow is unique and quite fitting for a rainy day. The meaning of the song is pretty ambiguous, which is ironic as it fosters a hefty amount of grey area for listeners. But the way I choose to interpret it is that someone is trying to give their “yellow” to someone else’s lack thereof. The song is a harmonious reminder that yellow, or something brighter, is on its way, so why not bask in the abstract grey while it lasts!

Samantha Lefton, Arts & Culture — “Marigold” by Jelani Aryeh

The song “Marigold” by Jelani Aryeh is the perfect song to pair with a rainy day. The upbeat indie track encapsulates how sunshine feels, an ideal song to contrast the gloomy weather outside. Aryeh’s tone can be described as estival and optimistic, and the colorful soundscape he creates is sure to brighten up a dreary day. The smooth vocals mirror the relaxed feeling of a rainy day, while the illustrative lyrics of the song bring a radiant summer scene to life. The lines “blazing the space around you/With love, light and marigold sounds” help to paint a picture of a warm, flowery and joy-filled day. The soft and soothing instrumentals paired with a steady beat keep the song moving forward, generating the feeling that brightness is on the horizon. No matter what mood you were in before listening, at the conclusion of the song, you will have arrived at a golden feeling of happiness and content, a perfect frame of mind to get you out of the rainy day blues.

Isabella Cavallo, Arts & Culture — “Like Real People Do” by Hozier and “Dunno” by Mac Miller

I love rainy days so much that I have an entire playlist dedicated to rainy weather vibes. It’s hard to pick just one song to listen to while it rains, but my current favorite is “Like Real People Do” by Hozier. I used to listen to this song when it would rain in the summer and I would be painting under my canopy in the backyard. It gives off warm, sun-shower vibes. “Dunno,” the Spotify Studios version, by Mac Miller, is a close second for rainy day songs and one of my all-time favorite songs in general.